News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 23:11:38 -0500') }} baseball Edit

MSU sorting through options, in search for starting four

Marcus Bingham Jr. is one of several Michigan State forwards in the mix for a starting job at the four.
Marcus Bingham Jr. is one of several Michigan State forwards in the mix for a starting job at the four. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has several options to fill the role of starting four man, but Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo is hopeful that one of the contenders for the role will rise up and cla...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}