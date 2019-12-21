News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-21 20:40:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MSU shreds zone, destroys Eastern Michigan, 101-48

Aaron Henry scored 12 points, added 9 rebounds, and six assists in a 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan.
Aaron Henry scored 12 points, added 9 rebounds, and six assists in a 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan.
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Turns out that fans wringing their hands over how a statistically-poor shooting Michigan State (8-3, 2-0) team would handle the zone defense of an Eastern Michigan (9-2) team off to one of its best...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}