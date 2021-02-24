MSU seeking another Top 5 upset with Buckeyes up next
East Lansing, Mich. – After beating No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday evening, Michigan State (12-9, 6-9) quickly shifted gears to an equally daunting opponent in 4 Ohio State (18-5, 10-2). The Spartans ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news