Josiah Scott’s Michigan State pedigree likely helped his NFL Draft stock.

When Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke with Scott on Saturday after the Jaguars selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, Marrone expressed what he likes about Michigan State players.

"Definitely toughness,” Scott said. “He likes Michigan State guys and what they bring to the table with toughness, being able to tackle, cover, and just being an aggressive person, that's what they kind of liked from me."

Scott is the 10th Spartan defensive back selected in the NFL Draft since 2010. (CB Jeremy Ware, seventh round by Raiders in 2010; CB Chris L. Rucker, sixth round by Colts in 2011; S Trenton Robinson, sixth round by Redskins in 2012; CB Darqueze Dennard, first round by Bengals in 2014; CB Trae Waynes, first round by Vikings in 2015; CB/WR Tony Lippett, fifth round by Dolphins in 2015; S Montae Nicholson, fourth round by Redskins in 2017; CB Justin Layne, third round by Steelers in 2019, S Khari Willis, fourth round by Colts in 2015).

Mark Dantonio has coached 26 defensive backs in college who have played at least a year in the NFL, since 1991. Scott will be the 27th.

Scott was the 137th player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"The thing about going in the fourth round, at the end of the day, my goal was to get in the league,” Scott said, “and now it's time to stay in the league, that's kind of been my mindset the entire time.”

Scott, of Hamilton, Ohio, opted to forgo his senior season at Michigan State in order to enter the draft this year.

“When you leave college early, you never know what to expect,” Scott said. “I never filed for a grade or anything like that, I was kind of just betting on myself. Going in the fourth round is good with me, now, it's just time to work. There really isn't too much to it with me, it's just that I'm ready to work and I'm excited."

“You could just tell by his football intellect how important football was to him,” said Mark Ellenz, Jaguars’ director of college scouting. “He’s a kid who walked on campus as a freshman and earned a starting job. He’s had to overcome some injuries in his career and has bounced back. I just like the makeup of the player.”

Scott missed the first eight games of his sophomore season in 2018 with a knee injury. He bounced back with a good senior season, showing plus speed at the position.

“He’s really athletic,” Ellenz said. “He’s got really good quickness and speed. He ran well at the combine, so that kind of verified what we saw on film. He’s not the biggest kid but he’s tough. He’s not the tallest kid but I think he can compete with his athleticism, his toughness. He’s smart.

“We see him competing for a nickel role and competing on special teams.”

Scott is prepared for a new role as an interior DB in the NFL.

"They said am I ready to go in the slot, (and) I definitely am,” Scott said. “Definitely can contribute to special teams, and that's what they asked about also. I think that's what they're expecting of me, to go in and play nickel and special teams, and contribute.

“Really, just to hear my name called, it was a huge sigh of relief, and now I get to focus on playing football and doing what I love. I had a couple of friends over and obviously my full family here to celebrate right when I was called. They celebrated immediately. We'll just celebrate throughout the entire day, really. I'm super excited."