Michigan State’s road to a pair of Big Ten titles was riddled with potholes, traps and obstacles. So why should the Spartans’ path in the NCAA Tournament be any different? Michigan State (28-6) was nosed out for a No. 1 seed, and placed in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed, Duke University - a program which has been a nemesis for the Spartans over the years, and a nemesis for college basketball for that matter. But before Michigan State can begin daydreaming about an Elite Eight date with the Blue Devils in Washington D.C. on March 31, the Spartans need to handle business in their subregion in Des Moines, Iowa, this week. The Spartans will play No. 15 seed Bradley University at 2:45 p.m. (ET) on Thursday (CBS) at the 16,110-seat Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. If the Spartans win, they will face either No. 10 seed Minnesota (21-13) or No. 7 seed Louisville (28-6) on Saturday. “You know what? I don’t have any thoughts on that,” Izzo said on Sunday night, moments after the brackets were released following MSU’s 65-60 victory over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. “I guess the only thoughts I have on that is I’ve been a No. 1 seed, been a No. 7 seed, been to a Final Four as a 7, got beat the first weekend as a 1. “I don’t know that much about Bradley. I’ll know a lot more by the end of tonight. But I’m not going to let anybody talk me into talking about that. I’m going to enjoy this incredible, incredible win by the players in that locker room.” Michigan State will have to deal with the dreaded Sunday-Thursday turnaround after three taxing games in the Big Ten Tournament. “If we had my druthers it probably would have been anything but Thursday just because of our injuries and everything,” Izzo said. “But nothing’s been easy all year, why change now? Where we play, when we play … I’m happy with whatever we do.”

RAW DEAL?

National pundits and Michigan State fans were crying foul on behalf of the Spartans for being placed in the same region as powerful Duke - a match unfit for an MSU team that was the No. 5 or 6 overall seed in the tournament and arguably could have been higher. As for other teams in MSU’s way, the Spartans will have challenges, but nothing out of the norm. Is Louisville the strongest No. 7 seed in the tournament? Maybe. The other No. 7 seeds are Cincinnati (28-6), Wofford (29-4) and Nevada (29-4). Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan will face those No. 7 seeds in the second round, if chalk holds. Is Minnesota (21-13) the strongest No. 10 seed in the tournament? It’s hard to say. Florida (19-15), Iowa (22-11) and Seton Hall (20-13) are the others. No. 3 seed LSU and No. 6 seed Maryland are the other high seeds in the other half of MSU’s eight-team subregional. LSU is 26-6 and won the SEC regular season championship at 16-2, but is embroiled in a cheating scandal. LSU’s head coach, Will Wade, has been suspended. The Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to Florida. Is LSU the best No. 3 seed in the tournament? Probably not. Texas Tech is 26-6 and the regular season Big 12 champion, but the Red Raiders also lost in the first round of its conference tournament. No team has ever won the National Championship after losing the first game of its conference tournament. Purdue (23-9) and Houston (31-3) are the other No. 3 seeds. LSU is arguably more talented than the other No. 3 seeds, but it’s uncertain where the Tigers’ heads will be this week.

THE DES MOINES WEEKEND

Michigan State hasn’t advanced to the Sweet 16 in three years, the longest stretch Izzo’s career. In order to get there this year, the Spartans will need a victory over Bradley, plus a win against a team Michigan State has already faced. Michigan State won at Minnesota on Feb. 9, 79-55. That was MSU’s first game after being upset at Illinois on Feb. 5. In the game against the Gophers, Nick Ward scored 22 points and Matt McQuaid had 18. Cassius Winston had nine assists and no turnovers. Michigan State lost at Louisville, 82-78, on Nov. 27. McQuaid missed the game with a thigh injury. Winston had to sit nine minutes in foul trouble. He was replaced by freshman Foster Loyer, who wasn’t nearly as ready to handle that kind of task at that time as he proved to be this weekend in the Big Ten Tournament. Kyle Ahrens nearly rescued the Spartans at Louisville, scoring 15 points, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. But Ahrens sustained a frightening ankle injury during MSU’s victory over Michigan on Sunday. The prognosis didn’t turn out to be as bad as the original scare. Ahren’s x-rays were negative. “It wasn’t broken, but he’s probably done for the year, it’s badly sprained,” Izzo said. During MSU’s loss at Louisville, Cardinals’ 6-foot junior guard Ryan McMahon scored a career-high 24 points against Michigan State, going 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He averaged 7.4 points on the year, and scored more than 12 points on only one other occasion all season. Michigan State out-rebounded Louisville 47-30 but committed 17 turnovers. How different were things back then? Kenny Goins played 29 minutes and didn’t attempt a 3-pointer. Joshua Langford led Michigan State in shot attempts, going 5-of-14 for 15 points. Michigan State missed nine free throws, going 14-of-23. Louisville was an audacious 30-of-41 from the line. Izzo is known for being difficult to beat when he has a one-day prep in the NCAA Tournament. Izzo and his staff seeks to out-prepare the opponent with a well-tuned system and routine that dives into scouting reports, film sessions and hotel walk-throughs with legendary thoroughness. There are some circumstances that have mitigated MSU’s one-day prep advantage in the past, such as playing a knuckleball zone defense a year ago in Syracuse. This year, some of that edge in one-day prep will be lost against a pair of potential opponents that have already played Michigan State. Those teams will already have a book on Michigan State. Michigan State will still seek to out-prepare those opponents, but the disparity might not be as rich as is often the case - if Michigan State gets to the Round of 32.

WHAT ABOUT BRADLEY?

Bradley (20-14) came back from an 18-point deficit in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 10 to beat Northern Iowa, 57-54. Bradley was the No. 5 seed in the tournament and went 9-9 during the conference season. Bradley upset No. 1 seed Loyola-Chicago, a 2018 Final Four participant, 53-51 in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals on March 9. Bradley also upset Loyola (20-13) on Feb. 13, 61-54. Bradley played one major conference opponent this year, and beat Penn State, 59-56, on Nov. 21. Bradley’s best non-conference win, other than Penn State, was a 74-65 victory over Jacksonville State on Nov. 14. Jacksonville State went 24-9 and finished third in the Ohio Valley Conference. Bradley’s 14 losses were against Illinois-Chicago, IUPUI, New Mexico, Eastern Illinois, Georgia Southern, Northern Iowa, Indiana State, Valparaiso, Missouri State (twice), Drake (twice), Southern Illinois and Loyola. Bradley is led by 5-foot-10 junior guard Darrell Brown. He averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. Bradley’s Elijah Childs, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from Kansas City, was named Most Outstanding Player of the MVC Tournament. Childs averaged 12.2 points per game on the year but wasn’t much of a threat from 3-point range (22 percent). SpartanMag.com will have more on Bradley Monday morning.

IZZO SOAP BOX

Eight teams from the Big Ten earned bids to the NCAA Tournament, the most in Big Ten history. But Izzo, ever the advocate for the conference, wanted more, and better seeding for its champion - the Spartans. “They talked all year how we’re the best conference in the country, and yet there are no No. 1 seeds out of it,” Izzo said. “I think we have to start talking about our conference because it was very good. And by the way, I think we are the only league in the country that played 20 conference games, so sometimes that’s two more losses instead of automatic wins. Indiana deserves to be in; they beat us twice.” Indiana, 17-15, didn’t get an NCAA Tournament bid. “I’ve been in this league for 35 years, as a G.A. on up, and I don’t think anyone would argue that it’s been the best, top to bottom, league,” Izzo said. “And add that 20 games in, and I don’t think we’re getting any credit for that.” Off-podium, Izzo was less diplomatic about MSU’s seeding. He was angry about it. On podium, he was gracious about the effort and accomplishments of his players. “I’ve never been prouder of a team in my life,” Izzo said. “I think coaches say that every time they win, and I’ve had some great teams and I’ve had some incredible guys, but what these guys have been through, nobody will ever know.” Coming back from 13 points down to defeat rival Michigan for a third time was a fitting cap to a challenging season that saw Michigan State lose Langford for the season to a lower body injury, and Ward for the last five games of the season to a fractured hand, and then Ahrens to a series of ailments, ending with Sunday’s ankle injury. “At halftime when Arnie came walking in there, the way everybody wrapped around him, at his expense, it gave us a lift if you want the truth,” Izzo said. “We needed an emotional lift at halftime.”

THE TRENDS