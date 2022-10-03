East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State may be an underdog against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. But, win or lose, Mel Tucker believes his program will have something to sell to a strong group of recruits who are planning to visit Spartan Stadium.

“We will have some big-time recruits at the game,” Tucker said on Monday. “That is very important for us.”

Among the scheduled 2023 visitors:

* Official Visit: Four-star DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX), ranked the No. 64 player in Texas for 2023. He’s committed to Northwestern.

* Unofficial Visit: Four-star CB Jakeem Jackson (Kissimmee, Fla.), ranked the No. 57 player in Florida for 2023. He is committed to Florida.

Among the scheduled 2024 unofficial visitors:

* Five-star DE Eddrick Houston (Buford, Ga.), ranked No. 13 in the nation.

* Four-star CB Wardell Mack (Marrero, La.), ranked the No. 82 player in the nation.

* Four-star CB Jaylen Thompson (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), ranked the No. 193 player in the nation.

* Four-star OT Fletcher Westphal (Leesburg, Va.), ranked the No. 246 player in the nation.

* Four-star OT Ben Roebuck (Lakewood, Ohio), ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio.

2025 visitor:

* DT Brendon Rice (Farmington Hills, Mich/North Farmington High).

When asked if it becomes tougher to recruit players when Michigan State suffers unexpected losses in the fall, Tucker said not necessarily.

“I think it depends on who you’re recruiting and what they’re looking for and what is their criteria,” Tucke said. “If I’m a recruit and I’m being recruited by Michigan State, I’m seeing that that’s a place that is hungry to win football games, they have a great fanbase, great alumni support, it’s big-time football and I have an opportunity to go in there and contribute if I come in here and I’m ready to play and I do what I’m supposed to do and I can be part of the build and the emergence and the surge moving forward. Those are the type of guys we need. We need the type of guys that want to come in here and do something significant and do something extraordinary.”

In the meantime, he is calling on the Michigan State fanbase to show up and be loud, despite the three-game losing streak and the threat of Buckeye fans showing up in large numbers.

“It’s important, very important,” he said. “I know our fans are going to show up and I know they are going to show up and be loud and be into it.

“It’s going to be important that we get off to a great start regardless. Obviously our crowd is wanting to see good football, great football.”

Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten by Rivals.com in star average.