MSU's Sweet 16 bid falls short to Duke, 85-76

Greenville, S.C. - Michigan State’s hopes of a 15th Sweet 16 under Tom Izzo, and the 21st in program history, died with an 85-76 loss to Duke, Sunday in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Michigan State fought back from a 9-point deficit to take a 70-65 lead with 5:10 left on a pair of free throws by Marcus Bingham. MSU led 72-69 with 3:43 left after a pair of free throws by Joey Hauser.

But Duke ramped up its defense and got big 3-pointer from Jeremy Roach with 1:14 left which gave Duke a 78-74 lead. Duke outscored the Spartans 16-4 over the final 3:43 to deliver the Blue Devils into the Regional Semifinals on Thursday in San Francisco.

“We were young at different times today and they (Michigan State) took advantage of it,” said retiring Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who fought back tears at times in the post game press conference. “But we were so good in the last part of the game. Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer.

“Look, I’m 75. To have moments like this, you’ve got to be kidding me. Really, how lucky can you be? Today was one of the really good days.”

Senior guard Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 18 points. He carried Michigan State with four 3-pointers in the first half and finished 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He covered his tearful face with his Michigan State jersey as he checked out of the game with :03 seconds left and hugged Spartan head coach Tom Izzo.

“I thought if we could it it to within 2 points at the 10-minute mark, then the pressure goes on them. We were up 5 with five mintues left and, like a championship team, they (Duke) dug down and made some plays.

“We had a stretch when we were up 1 and we had two shots blocked and two turnovers in the last five minutes and I think they made every shot.

“I thought they reached down in Mike Krzyzewski fashion and kind of took it at us and we didn’t have enough left.

Bingham scored 16 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tyson Walker scored 13 for Michigan State, including a massing step back 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 68-65 lead with 5:18 left and a groundswell of momentum.