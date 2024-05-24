MSU's Ozan Baris' NCAA singles run falls agonizingly short in semifinals
Ozan Baris’ run in the NCAA Singles Championships has ended. Baris fell to Alabama’s Filip Planinsek in a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals.
Baris was up 5-4 in the first set, but Planinsek rattled off three straight games to take the set, 7-5.
Planinsek carried that momentum into the second set. Baris was down 3-5 before he rallied and won four straight games to take the second set 7-5. Baris even saved two match points in the process on his second set comeback.
The match went to a third and deciding set for a spot in the championship match. Both Baris and Planinsek held serve throughout the third set to make it 6-6. It headed to a tiebreaker to decide the match.
Baris was up 5-1 and 6-3 in the tiebreaker, which is first to seven points, won by at least two. Then Planinsek went on a tear, winning the next five points, breaking Baris’ serve twice, to win the tiebreaker 8-6 and advance to the championship match.
“Obviously the result isn’t what we wanted or what Ozan wanted, but just, what a warrior,” head coach Harry Jadun said after the match. “What a warrior. What a battle. Great match by Filip from Alabama. Both guys had match points and they ended up getting the last point of the match.”
Despite getting agonizingly close to advancing to the championship match, Baris still had a record-setting season. The Okemos, MI native earned All-American honors for the second straight year becoming the first Spartan to be a two-time All-American. He also was the first Spartan to be named the Big Ten Player of the Year in addition to becoming the highest-ranked Spartan ever. Alongside Max Sheldon, Baris was an ITA Fall Doubles National Champion as well.
Baris also did a lot for the team as he helped lead Michigan State to its winningest season ever, with 23 wins against only seven losses, and the program's first ever NCAA Tournament victory as a team.
“This whole tournament and this whole year was a coming-out party for Ozan,” Jadun said. “He showed everybody that he’s one of the premier players in the country and he’s put Michigan State Tennis on the map. While this will sting, Ozan has so much to be proud of and we’re lucky to have him as a Spartan. He’s taken us to new heights and I’m so excited for what the future holds. He’s got a long career in this sport, and this is just the start of it. One more stepping stone on his path to becoming a professional player - but there’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to make a living playing this sport.”
