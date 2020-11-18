SpartanMag - MSU's non-conference hoops schedule filled with in-state and ACC foes

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s complete non-conference schedule was officially released on Wednesday, with a mixture of in-state opponents and ACC foes.

The Spartans will play seven non-conference games against in-state opponents Eastern Michigan, Detroit Mercy, Western Michigan and Oakland University. All four games will be played at Breslin Center.

Michigan State will play three games against ACC opponents: vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 28 at Breslin Center), vs. Duke (Dec. 1 in Durham, N.C.), and vs. Virginia (Dec. 9 in Charlottesville, Va.)

The game against Duke will be part of the annual Champions Classic.

The game against Virginia will be part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

All times and television for the non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

MSU’s season will begin on Nov. 25 against Eastern Michigan at Breslin Center.

As part of the move of this year's Champions Classic game to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, Michigan State will host Duke at the Breslin Center in a future contest. Details related to that game will be determined at a later date.

Following the game against the Blue Devils, MSU will return home for a pair of games, hosting Detroit on Friday, Dec. 4 and then Western Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 6. The games against Notre Dame and Western Michigan will be part of Michigan State's multi-team event (MTE) for this season.

Michigan State will close out the non-conference slate on Sunday, Dec. 13 against Oakland at the Breslin Center.

The Big Ten is expected to release its conference schedule this week.