Michigan State heads to Detroit on Friday night to play the No. 11-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams recruit the Detroit area heavily, and for some, this matchup will serve as a reunion of sorts.

Redshirt senior Jaren Mangham, who attended Cass Tech in Detroit, started his college career at Colorado, but then transferred to South Florida, and ultimately ended up at Michigan State.

The running back did not play for the first six games of the year due to injury, but will appear in his sixth game tonight as a Spartan. As for the Nittany Lions, they have a couple of Cass Tech alumni on their team as well, who played with Mangham in high school: Kobe King and Kalen King.

Mangham spoke about heading home to Detroit. The running back says that he is “excited to go home” and “hasn’t been to Ford Field in six years.”

The last time Mangham was at Ford Field, he won a state championship. Mangham rushed for over 500 yards and sixteen touchdowns in the 2016 season as the Technicians completed a perfect season at 14-0.

Mangham spoke about what that moment meant to him, and what he took away from it.

“Winning, celebrating, winning the state championship, sharing the field with a bunch of NFL-type players, I feel like that was kind of the biggest thing I took away from that moment," Mangham said. "I just kind of soaked it all in.”

Mangham, who as mentioned, battled an injury for the first six weeks of the year, made his first appearance for the Spartans in their 49-0 loss to Michigan on Oct. 21. He mentioned that he feels good now and that he can “finally reap the benefit of his body coming back" despite missing half of the season.

The redshirt senior mentioned that he has taken an interesting route throughout his college career.

"It has been a crazy ride," Mangham explained. "The injuries, the team issues we faced, the adversity we've had to overcome, but at the end of the day I’ve just been coming to work, putting my best foot forward.”