EAST LANSING - Preparation for Wake Forest is well underway, but so too is the competition for next year’s starting quarterback job. Sophomore Rocky Lombardi, in his second season as the second-stringer; redshirt freshman Theo Day; and true freshman Payton Thorne have seen increased attention and focus in the initial four days of bowl practice. The extra attention on them will begin to taper off today and for the remainder of the week as things tilt full-fledged toward game preparation for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. In the meantime, all three are trying to use every practice rep and film session as a means of earning trust from the coaching staff, and gain points toward next year’s quarterback derby. “It’s definitely a competition,” Day said. “Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve competed every day, just trying to get the best out of each other.” With Brian Lewerke graduating, and there being no clear-cut leading candidate for the job next year, these extra two weeks of bowl practice might help the quarterback position for 2020 more than any position group on the team.

THE LATEST ON LOMBARDI

Lombardi saw action in eight games in mop-up duty this season - four times during blowout losses and four times during comfortable wins. He completed 7-of-21 passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. “I didn’t play as much this year, but still just getting out there with the guys is something you just don’t get in practice,” Lombardi said. “The biggest thing for me is just getting experience.” Lombardi’s most productive game was a 5-for-14 performance at Wisconsin. He threw for 66 yards, with a long of 19, piloted one of the best drives of the day during a shutout loss, but threw an interception. His worst performance was a 1-for-6 outing with a wet football against Penn State. Lombardi had better moments last year as an emergency starter, including a 26-for-46, 318-yard performance in a 23-13 victory over Purdue. Lombardi didn’t have anything close to that this year, because the opportunities differed. But he feels he made progress. “I’m definitely a better player than last year,” he said. “Everybody improves and it just kind of depends on how much work you put in.” He’s put in his share. “Some things I’ve worked on specifically are things like ball location,” he said. “Something that people don’t notice a lot is if you complete a pass, everybody thinks, ‘Good job, you completed a pass.’ But did you put that on the numbers? Did you put it on the outside shoulder? Did you lead him so he can keep running? That’s the difference between a gain of five and a gain of 10, and those things add up. Ball placement as been big for me. “I’ve been working on my pocket presence, and that’s where these (bowl) practices have been good. You can’t really work on that by yourself, you have to do it with the o-line. It’s been through the help of all these guys, the receivers and the o-line, that I’ve been getting better.” Lombardi is happy Lewerke stayed healthy all year, but with that came fewer opportunities for Lombardi. “Everybody wants to play, I want to play,” he said. “You want to show what you’ve got.” Was it frustrating to not get a chance? “Absolutely,” he said. “You want to show that you’ve put in all this work and it’s going to make you better and it’s going to make the team win. There’s nothing you can do about that, so it’s about how you carry yourself and keeping a positive mindset throughout the season. “I’m just trying to help get this team better for this bowl game. It’s a big thing for this program. We are just trying to get better every day and get a win out in New York.” Lombardi’s goals for December are the same as they were in the fall. “I just want to get better,” he said. “Every day. “In practice, I’ve done a lot of specific things that I’ve worked on with Cody (White), especially. He’s one of my roommates so we do a lot of stuff together, and also with the young receivers. I’m really looking forward to how I can continue to improve that this off-season. “This off-season is where we can start working on chemistry, route running, reading zone coverages, all of that good stuff. I’m excited to get the receivers in, get the running backs in, get stronger, get faster, get smarter and I think that’s going to help us in the end.” But from this point forward, until Dec. 27, it’s all about Wake Forest for Lombardi. “We’re getting into the game plan stuff now,” he said. “We have to know our game plan, we have to execute our game plan. That’s the main focus.” In past years, when head coach Mark Dantonio has had an outgoing senior quarterback in a second-tier bowl game, he has sought to give the back-up quarterback a series or two in the postseason, as a bridge for the following season. He did that against Georgia in the 2008 Capital One Bowl for freshman Kirk Cousins, who was the back-up for Brian Hoyer. Dantonio hoped to do it again in 2011 for Andrew Maxwell against Georgia in the 2011 Outback Bowl when Cousins was a senior. But Michigan State fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half and Dantonio couldn’t afford to make the move. Cousins led a comeback victory in the second half. This time, the second-stringer (Lombardi) isn’t as inexperienced as Cousins and Maxwell were on those occasions. He’s been on the field. Coaches have an idea of what he can do. Forcing him into a series for experience’s sake might not be as valuable as it was for Cousins in 2008. If Dantonio is planning to script a series for a back-up QB in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, he probably won’t let it be publicly known until just before kickoff. Meanwhile Lombardi is approaching things as he would any other game. “I don’t have any expectations (to play) but ultimately I’m hoping we win that game,” he said. “However that looks, it doesn’t really matter to me. I want to send these seniors out with a win. I want to send Brian out with a win, I want to send Kenny (Willekes) out with a win. They have worked extremely hard. They have gone through the highs and lows of the program in the Coach D era so it would be really big for them to go out with a win.”

THE LATEST ON THEO DAY

Day, a 6-foot-5, 222-pound redshirt freshman from Canton, Mich., and Dearborn Divine Child High School, has hovered around as the No. 3 quarterback for two years, but isn’t far behind Lombardi. Day saw action in only two games this year. He didn’t throw a pass while getting late-game duty against Western Michigan. Against Penn State, he completed an 8-yard pass to Tre Mosley. And on fourth-and-two, he completed a 4-yard out to Julian Barnett. However, on the next play, he pivoted in the wrong direction for a handoff, resulting in a loss of four yards. Dantonio took him out. Lewerke and then Lombardi finished the final three minutes. Day’s two short throws against Penn State were encouraging. Any morsel of positivity when it comes to the future quarterback picture at Michigan State is worth noting. Day has moved on from the Penn State outing and directed his attention to each practice day. “I’ve just really focused on myself, throwing motion and things like that so that I’ll be ready in the long run,” he said. He has been patient about the log jam of quarterbacks. “It’s tough to divvy out reps among three or four people so that’s been tough,” he said. “I’ve just been focusing on putting in extra time, after practice, on the weekends, stuff like that when we’re not doing anything, just trying to better myself.” He has played in two Green-White Games and competed favorably against Lombardi both times while being a year behind him in experience. And he has progressed from there. “I’ve gotten more comfortable,” said Day, who speaks with a deeper, slower voice than the others, stern with few changes in his expression - similar in that way to former Spartan QB Bill Burke. “You are continuously learning, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot since I first got here two springs ago. I think I’ve improved a lot in the mental aspect.” Day is the tallest and biggest of the candidates. He is decently athletic. He played some defense in high school. He runs with good speed and some power, somewhat similar to Connor Cook in stature and athleticism. “I feel like I’m comfortable with any type of offense,” he said. “I’m comfortable with read-option and I’m comfortable sitting back there in the pocket. I feel like I’ve got the playbook down, but you can always learn new things. We keep putting in new concepts every week for different opponents. There is always stuff to learn.” As a senior at Divine Child, he completed 120-of-203 passes for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led Divine Child to the Division 3 regional finals. He rushed for 152 and threw for 132 in that game. He wasn’t turned loose to make all kinds of throws to all corners of the field, but he played winning football. He has expanded nicely on the practice field in his first two years of college. “Learning the game of football as a whole compared to high school is completely different,” Day said. “There is so much more to learn, so much more that goes on with your reads, and when to get the ball out and your protections. That is one thing that I think I got a lot better at.” He’s eager to keep improving, and for his chance to compare his skills to the others. “I’m excited for the spring, I’m excited to compete but right now I’m just focused on Wake Forest and sending Brian out as a winner,” he said. “We have a super tight QB room and we’ve always supported each other. Right now, we are focused on Wake Forest and getting better during these bowl practices. “I’ve never been to New York before and I’ve never been to Yankee Stadium. I am really looking forward to it and think it will be a great experience.”

THE LATEST ON PAYTON THORNE