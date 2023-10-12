We are back to the 3-2-1 preview after a short hiatus (my wife gave birth to a second child, blame the infant). This is, unfortunately, a must-win-ish game if Michigan State wants to go bowling this year. The Spartans will need to run the table and beat Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska and Indiana to get to six wins, unless you believe in divine miracles and think the Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State games are on the table. too. Alas, let's just get to the preview.

3 KEY STATS

3.1 That was Rutgers combined yards per carry (YPC) in both its losses this season against Wisconsin (2.9) and Michigan (3.3). Outside of those two games, Rutgers has a strong run game behind workhorse Kyle Monangai, who went for 162 yards in last year’s game versus Michigan State. On the 2023 season, Rutgers is pushing the rock at a 4.6 YPC clip, good for fifth-best in the conference. As a team, the Scarlet Knights are averaging 173.3 yards per game on the ground, good for sixth in the Big Ten. Simply put, if MSU wants to think about winning this game, the Spartans have to stop the run – something they did fairly well against Iowa as they held the Hawkeyes to just 61 yards on 27 carries in the 26-16 loss to Iowa. 51.8 That’s the completion percentage for Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, which is near the bottom of the barrel in the Big Ten. It’s easy to sum it up – if the game comes down to Wimsatt throwing, that’s ideal for Michigan State … in theory. If anyone remembers, Wimsatt had his best passing game last season against the Spartans as he threw for 58 percent completion and north of 200 yards for the only time in his career thus far. He took a big hit in last week’s game against Wisconsin too, so we will see if that is still lingering to give MSU another leg up in this matchup as well. 33 That’s how many passing plays of 10-plus yards the RU defense has given up this season – good for eighth-best in the country. Rutgers also has a top-10 national mark in yards per attempt at 5.5. In summary, the Scarlet Knights have been great at keeping the game in front of them and avoiding the big plays. With a potential new starting quarterback for Michigan State in Katin Houser, it will be an afternoon of just making the smart and boring throws. There won’t be plenty of chances for going vertical down the field, so just take the medicine where you can and move the ball down the field, one bite at a time. The weather may not be ideal either, with rain expected, so this should be emphasized even more.

2 THINGS WE WANT TO SEE

What Harlon Barnett has been preaching the last few weeks I cannot do another week of watching the Spartans slip on every banana peel they’ve placed on the field themselves and then hear about how Michigan State will be a good team once those mistakes stop. The drive-extending penalties. The false starts that turn third-and-short into third-and-long. The dropped passes and fumbles. The moments on the field where they’re not lined up correctly or without the correct amount of players. MSU should have won at Iowa two weeks ago but couldn’t get out of its own way. You can very easily say the same thing for the Maryland game. Instead of just talking about being a good team once things are cleaned up, let’s actually see it for once, and hope it turns into a win. The defense we’ve seen the last six quarters That defense is good enough to win a game in Piscataway, point blank. Just two touchdowns have been given up and three turnovers have been generated since halftime of the Maryland game, and this Scarlet Knight offense is another great opportunity to continue a streak similar to that. From the strong third-down defensive showings to the knack of turning teams over – something we saw ZERO of last season – it looks like things are trending in the right direction, finally, on the defensive side of the football.

1 BEST BET

MSU +5, Over/under 42 Miserable offenses combined with miserable weather make this an under special. I could see Michigan State winning this game as easily as I could see the Spartans being sloppy again and losing it, so I’m not going to touch the spread. PICK: Under 42 RECORD: 1-2