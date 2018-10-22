Michigan State released a statement on Monday evening, regarding communication between the schools prior to Saturday’s game, and the timing of Saturday’s pre-game walk at Spartan Stadium - a topic that has become a sore issue since the Wolverines’ 21-7 victory.

The statement is from Ben Phlegar, Michigan State’s athletic communications associate director:

“Regarding last Saturday’s pregame timeline, both teams were distributed pregame timing sheets and were in communication earlier in the week about Michigan State’s pregame tradition of walking the field upon arrival to Spartan Stadium.

“There has never been an on-field issue with this tradition in the 12 years under head coach Mark Dantonio. The timing of Saturday’s pregame tradition did not change from previous games, nor did the communication change between both schools.

“MSU was scheduled to leave the Kellogg Center for its walk to the stadium at 9:45 a.m. and left at 9:47 a.m. The team was scheduled to arrive at Spartan Stadium at approximately 10 a.m. and walked the field at approximately 10:02 a.m.

“As a courtesy, Michigan was granted field access before MSU’s arrival with the understanding from both sides that the U of M student-athletes would leave the field during this tradition. Michigan was on the field prior to 10 a.m. as previously agreed upon, but when multiple MSU staff members asked both U of M student-athletes and staff members to please move off the field for the pregame field walk, this did not occur.”

MSU’s statement goes against the claims of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

MSU’s statement from Phlegar came less than five hours after Harbaugh voiced more criticisms of Michigan State for what happened two hours prior to kickoff of Saturday’s game.

"When you host a team, both teams share the field,” Harbaugh said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “Each has a sideline, each has a half of the field to warm up on. And then Michigan State locked arms and used every inch of the field in their walk with the attempt of going through or over our guys in a physical manner.”

Harbaugh read a portion of his statement from a piece of paper.

"We were aware they did a traditional walk and we contacted them,” Harbaugh said. “They send us a book, pregame operations, the most detailed and finest I've ever seen. Has everything in it in writing. But that part was not. So we called them and said ‘What time are you guys doing your walk, we don't want to put our players out until you do your traditional walk.’

"They gave us a time. 'It'll be at 9:45 (a.m.).’”

There might have been a miscommunication on what was going to take place at 9:45 a.m. Michigan State told Michigan that MSU’s walk would take place at 9:45 a.m., meaning the beginning of the traditional walk from the team’s hotel at the Kellogg Center to Spartan Stadium.

Michigan apparently thought the walk at 9:45 a.m. meant the Spartans’ traditional walk across the stadium field.

Harbaugh pleaded his case on Monday:

“(We) said OK, great. Then, (we heard) ‘Well, it might be 9:55, now it is going to be 9:55 a day later.' That walk happened another 10 minutes after that. At no point was there any kind of heads up or, ‘Hey could you guys please leave the field.’”

MSU’s statement denies those claims.

After Saturday’s game, Dantonio said Harbaugh’s claims of Michigan State being “bush league” in its pre-game ritual and that Dantonio was five yards behind smiling were “b.s.”

Video shows Dantonio smiling soon after Michigan players attempted to stand firm against MSU’s interlocked line of players.

Sunday night during his weekly teleconference, Dantonio made a brief statement about Saturday’s pre-game incident.

"As far as everything prior to the game, you know, really not going to even bother commenting on it,” he said. “I’ve never commented on a coach in the past, and I’m not going to comment on one now. And the whole thing to me was sort of juvenile. And things are going to happen in rivalry games, but I sort of stand by what I said (on Saturday)."

Harbaugh had no trouble commenting about the opposing coach.

"I see where they used the word 'juvenile,’” Harbaugh said on Monday. “That's trying to brush it under the carpet. Their strength coaches were out there leading it, their assistant coaches were out there. Coach Dantonio was right behind it. That had all the earmarkings an evidence of an orchestrated, stormtrooper march."

Michigan State’s players lock arms and walk the field two hours prior to every home game. It’s orchestrated that way every week. MSU’s players wore helmets during the walk from Kellogg Center, and for the walk of the field, something the Spartans occasionally do prior to a big game.

“To call that unsportsmanlike or to call that bush league is putting it mildly,” Harbaugh said. "That could’ve been a real unfortunate incident. And as I said, it’s the opposite of b.s. Coach (Dantonio) said that was b.s. But that’s not b.s. That’s fact.

"I’ll go one step further and use Coach Dantonio’s words from a few years back. It’s not a product of the team but their program. Again, that’s using his words.”

Those were Dantonio’s words when he lashed out about a Michigan player planting a stake in the field prior to kickoff of the Michigan State-Michigan game in 2014. Dantonio criticized the stake-planting as a reflection of the Michigan program, not the Michigan coaching staff, which at that time was headed by Harbaugh’s predecessor, Brady Hoke.

Lost in the discussion of the minutia about the timing of the field walk on Saturday and who had access to the field is the issue of Devin Bush’s explosive behavior at midfield afterward. Bush kicked and cleated the grass as a what appeared to be an angry attempt to deface the Spartan head logo.

“I’m proud of our guys for keeping their cool,” Harbaugh said.

Did Harbaugh think Bush kept his cool when the junior linebacker had to be restrained after digging and cleating the grass at midfield?

“I don’t blame Devin,” Harbaugh said. “I like the way our guys handled it.”