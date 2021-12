MSU Receives Preferred Walk-on Commitment from In-state Lineman

Michigan State picked up a massive preferred walk-on commitment from Devin Runnels out of Mount Morris (MI) Beecher Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound class of 2022 offensive lineman received his MSU offer on November 16. Runnels visited East Lansing for the Spartans matchup against Penn State last weekend, his second visit in as many months.

Runnels also held offers from Garden City C.C., Northwood University, Georgia Knights Prep Academy, Lawrence Tech University, and more.

The big-bodied offensive lineman first peaked the interest of the Spartans' coaching staff while camping at Michigan State back in June.

Runnels and Beecher High finished 4-6 during their fall season, losing in the first round of the MHSAA Playoffs.