MSU PRO DAY: Heyward's versatility continues to be a strength

East Lansing, Mich. – The designation on his shirt spelled out “TE” for tight end but Connor Heyward continued to prove he could be so much more to any of the 32 NFL teams willing to take a chance on his skills next season.

Fresh off a showing at the NFL Combine, Heyward displayed his skill set in front of NFL scouts during Michigan State’s annual Pro Day on Wednesday at the Duffy Daugherty Football Building.

With 15 former Spartans among the group of athletes - which included All-American running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jalen Nailor - Heyward continued to showcase his versatility at running back, fullback and tight end.

“That just goes to show you Coach Tuck (Tucker) and the whole staff know how to evaluate guys’ skill sets,’’ said Heyward, who was scheduled to meet with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants going forward after already meeting with the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. “They saw something in me and I just wanted to be a team player and I just wanted to be out on the field and luckily everything worked out.’’

Heyward, at 5-foot-11 and 233 pounds, understands he is going to be considered a niche player or player of need by NFL standards but on Wednesday, he was hoping to further prove that his vast skill set could come in handy on Sunday’s at the next level.

With a 40 time that ranged from 4.67 to 4.72, a vertical jump of 32 ½ – measurements logged at the Combine - and 18 reps on the 225 bench press, which he compiled on Wednesday at MSU, Heyward understands that he is considered a stock player that may not get drafted but that hasn’t dimmed his confidence or hopes about what he could do at the next level given the chance.

“It’s cool listening how they (different NFL teams) would use me,” he said. “Some are thinking H-back/tight end, some are thinking fullback or movement guy. And obviously special teams; I know that’s a critical way to keep your job in the league or take someone else’s job.’’

NFLdraftscout.com lists Heyward as the No. 2-ranked fullback in FBS behind Maryland’s Chigoziem Okwonko, going into the NFL Draft, which will take place April 28-30.

But the son of former NFL standout Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward and brother of Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is hoping he won’t be pigeonholed as evaluations of his talents continue throughout the process before the draft.

“The more (positions), the better,” Heyward said. “I was just out there doing some of the running back, fullback drills and they were like, ‘Let’s do some tight end stuff,’ and I was down for that.

“Football is football, and being able to show as much as I can, I feel like, the better,’’

As a redshirt senior, he started all 13 games at tight end after making the position switch from running back in preseason camp. He led Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs.

Heyward, who returned to MSU after flirting with the transfer portal in the fall of 2019, finished his career with 2,265 all-purpose yards - 825 rushing on 211 carries, had 723 kick return yards, 711 receiving yards on 96 career receptions and six yards on punt return. He totaled 11 career touchdowns, six receiving and five rushing.

Hopefully, those numbers are enough to get him an extended look at the next level.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” said Heyward, who worked out in Pensacola with Kenneth Walker III before Pro Day. ‘I know the work that I’ve put in. I’ve worked out with NFL and I’ve worked out with the top college guys and I saw where I stacked up and I honestly think I’m starting to turn some heads, but I’ve honestly known this the whole time.”

Heyward also gained exposure by participating in the Senior Bowl during the week of Feb. 4.

“Obviously, I know I’m not a first-round guy but I know I could be a late day two or early day three (selection),” he said. “That’s what I’m kind of hearing right now and I think the future of my career is only going to get better.’’