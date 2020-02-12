MSU players, past, present and future react to Mel Tucker news
East Lansing is buzzing with the announcement of Mel Tucker becoming the head coach at Michigan State. Many Spartan players posted their approval on Twitter.
February 12, 2020
@Coach_mtucker Welcome to Michigan State University, look forward to seeing how our program can climb from here. Go Green! Spartans Will— Jerel Worthy (@I_AM_Worthy99) February 12, 2020
216 Native ✅ #GOGREEN https://t.co/S7Cc3qzf2g— Avery Dunn (@AveryDunn00) February 12, 2020
Yessirrrrr— Shakur Brown (@shackspeare29) February 12, 2020
Let’s work! https://t.co/oJ8WMdRrzX— ⚡️TOP5️⃣⚡️ (@JAlex_numba5) February 12, 2020
Welcome home @Coach_mtucker ⚔️ Let’s get to work coach!!!— Justin Stevens (@JustinStevens87) February 12, 2020
Let's go!!!!!#spartan4life https://t.co/aWYqU49lEW— Dallas Fincher (@Dallas72D) February 12, 2020
Time to work! https://t.co/9XOcHLmt0a— Tate Hallock (@Thallock28) February 12, 2020
I’ve been saying for a long time that MSU needs to open their check books and start paying coaches the money they deserve. I see coaches from small schools making more money than our coordinators. Giving more money to coaches will make GREAT coaches come our way. Thank you🤘🏼— Chris Frey Jr (@cfrey_23) February 12, 2020
Wassup coach!💚☺️@Coach_mtucker— وحش (@_antjuan_) February 12, 2020
Let’s roll Coach Tucker!! @Coach_mtucker All in!— Payton Thorne (@payton15thorne) February 12, 2020
♻️Welcome coach! @Coach_mtucker♻️— c h a s e (@chase6bank) February 12, 2020
Let’s gooo🤟🏽‼️ #gogreen https://t.co/bW1U3otXDQ— Ian Stewart™️ (@ianstewart219) February 12, 2020
Now watch us grow. #GoGreen— Darius Snow (@dasnowstorm) February 12, 2020
LETS GET IT!! #GoGreen— Tommy Guajardo (@GuajardoTlee) February 12, 2020
New era.....— ™️ ¹ᵏ (@Tremosley_) February 12, 2020
Yessir. Let’s work. https://t.co/1gKgkQraLR— Darien Harris (@DHarris_45) February 12, 2020
Let’s get it Coach...!!! Go Green https://t.co/P10dtcuG1Z— T_Lipp (@Tony_Lippett14) February 12, 2020
Great things coming soon! https://t.co/2edsgxtel4— Joseph “Jojo” Martinez (@JojoSuperSayian) February 12, 2020