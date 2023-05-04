You can view the whole episode here, and enjoy some of these top quotes below as well.

In the 20-minute interview, "Coach Kap" hits on everything from being able to practice with a healthy unit this spring to which offensive lineman would make the best university president.

Despite working hard on the recruiting trails, Michigan State assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic took time out of his Wednesday night on the road to sit down with the "SD4L Show."

On having center Nick Samac and guard J.D. Duplain back…

“I was excited to have them back. The three of us looked at every angle to make sure what was best for them … you can’t replace experience. The amount of games they’ve played, who they’ve played against [is important] and you have that veteran center [Nick Samac] in there where you get into hostile environments it's not going to be too much for him. J.D. [Duplain] has done a tremendous job as well, providing leadership for our younger guys.”

On the difficulty of recruiting the offensive line position...

“It’s the hardest position to recruit because you’re looking at these guys when they’re sophomores or sometimes freshmen and you’re trying to project how big will they be, [and] will they still be able to move when they put that weight on? And in the O-line world, it’s a tough world. Practices really aren’t fun, it’s tough work, and a thankless job at times — but it’s also the most important job. And you don’t know how these guys are going to handle that adversity when they show up.”

On who stood out this spring...

“[Dallas] Fincher, [Kevin] Wigenton and [Ethan] Boyd all had really productive springs. Sometimes you’ll go through a spring and you won’t feel like you got a lot out of them or really showed what they can do, but all three of those guys took a huge step forward, which is huge … I’m at the point where I feel like those guys can go in a game and I can trust them.

"Then you take the three news guys [Keyshawn Blackstock, Cole Dellinger, and Stanton Ramil] ... and you look at what they [have] done, especially the two freshmen. I have a hard time thinking of too many freshman in my whole career who have come in, mastered the playbook, and really played well.”

On staying at MSU despite other programs trying to poach him...

“We love it here. I’ve been coaching a long time and there’s not a better man to work with from the day-to-day culture and blueprint plan [that Mel Tucker] has in place.

"He’s been around some of the greatest coaches in college and NFL football, knows what it takes to get it done, and I believe in it. And those guys in my room, I believe in them. I got a great room. They’re going to give you everything they've got and I owe them the same thing.”