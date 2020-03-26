MSU offers Davonte Miles, one of the best 2022 prospects in Michigan
EXTREMELY BLESSED AND HONORED TO SAY THAT I HAVE RECEIVED A SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY ! 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen@MSU_Football @Coach_mtucker pic.twitter.com/emG90pQswn— Davonte (@Davontemiles90) March 25, 2020
Michigan State offered one of the best 2022 prospects in the state yesterday. Davonte Miles a defensive lineman from River Rouge was ecstatic to find out he was offered.
"This offer means a lot to me! MSU, one of my favorite schools just offered, I was in shock."
Miles is coming off a strong sophomore season where he solidified himself as a high-end Power 5 prospect.
All of that hard work was further validated by the Michigan State offer.
Other teams that have offered him already are Iowa State, Western Michigan, and Central Michigan.
Look for his offer list to increase quickly going forward. He is a kid who will have all the big offers from Power 5 programs in the Midwest as well as across the country.
🤞🏾@Armorion7 #gogreen pic.twitter.com/D0eveKsPcw— Davonte (@Davontemiles90) March 26, 2020
I was able to catch up with State Champion, River Rouge head coach Corey Parker and get his thoughts on Miles.
"Devontae is an excellent young man, grew up a basketball player in our community and has fallen in love with football, very similar to Ruke, the defensive tackle we have at Clemson."
Coach Parker did a great job laying out a timeline, showing the growth he has had since getting to River Rouge High School.
"Played JV for us in 9th grade, where he could’ve made varsity. AAA pass rusher but his AAU basketball schedule didn’t allow him to participate in lifting ad Summer training."
As a sophomore, it didn't take him long to make his presence felt.
"He leads us in Sacks on JV, came up to varsity and took a senior defensive lineman’s position to become a Starter week 2."
On Miles, Parker continued "Very, very coachable, teach him once and he has it. He doesn’t talk back and holds himself accountable.
For a sophomore, he already has a long athletic frame that projects to add even more strength and explosiveness.
"Long arms, big hands, athletic as hell."
He also takes his responsibilities in the classroom seriously and is a role model for how to handle yourself off the field.
"Loves coming to school and going to class maintains a 3.4,3.5 GPA. His teachers rave about him around the building."
Look for defensive line coach Ron Burton and the rest of the Michigan State coaches to really prioritize Miles going forward and get him on campus as much as possible.