EXTREMELY BLESSED AND HONORED TO SAY THAT I HAVE RECEIVED A SCHOLARSHIP OFFER FROM MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY ! 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen @MSU_Football @Coach_mtucker pic.twitter.com/emG90pQswn

Michigan State offered one of the best 2022 prospects in the state yesterday. Davonte Miles a defensive lineman from River Rouge was ecstatic to find out he was offered.

"This offer means a lot to me! MSU, one of my favorite schools just offered, I was in shock."

Miles is coming off a strong sophomore season where he solidified himself as a high-end Power 5 prospect.

All of that hard work was further validated by the Michigan State offer.

Other teams that have offered him already are Iowa State, Western Michigan, and Central Michigan.

Look for his offer list to increase quickly going forward. He is a kid who will have all the big offers from Power 5 programs in the Midwest as well as across the country.