EAST LANSING - Following its 24-3 win at Maryland, Michigan State made its debut at No. 18 in the second week of the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, released Tuesday night.

The Spartans (6-3) own a victory over No. 20 Penn State and also defeated Utah State (8-1), which is ranked 14th in The Associated Press Poll. Utah State is unranked in the CFP Top 25.

Four of MSU's six wins are over teams with winning records (Utah State, Penn State, Purdue, Maryland).

MSU will play host to No. 10 Ohio State (8-1) at noon on Saturday at Spartan Stadium (FOX).

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the Spartans have been ranked in the CFP Top 25 on 20 occasions, tied for second most in the Big Ten along with Wisconsin.

Michigan State is the third-highest three-loss team in the rankings, behind No. 15 Florida and No. 16 Mississippi State.

"There's a lot of two-loss teams and quite a few three-loss teams right now," said MSU head coach Mark Dantonio. "This is a strange football season. A lot of people have lost.

"If you can't win the Big Ten Championship, can you go to a Big Six Bowl? Can you be 9-3. Well, you've got to win this one (against Ohio State) if you're going to do that. So the first one up is to win seven. We'll do our very best to do that and get ourselves ready to go and then try and take the next step. I think that's what November is. It's always been about that. It's always been about if you can win this one, what happens next and there's a little bit bigger thing to play for as you move forward."