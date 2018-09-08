Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 01:23:25 -0500') }} football Edit

MSU must improve in all phases to escape desert with win

Uajajwbp3hnagrycybkl
Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins has thrown for more than 6,000 yards in his collegiate career.
Associated Press
Ricardo Cooney
SpartanMag.com staff

EAST LANSING - There’s no doubt that Michigan State junior quarterback Brian Lewerke’s return to his home state of Arizona will be a major storyline when the Spartans face Arizona State on Saturday...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}