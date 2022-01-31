MSU-Michigan game rescheduled for March 1 (FS1)
East Lansing, Mich. - The second basketball meeting between Michigan State and Michigan has been rescheduled for March 1.
Michigan State University announced via social media shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday that the Spartans and Wolverines will play at 8:30 p.m. on March 1. The game will be televised by FS1.
The Spartans and Wolverines were originally scheduled to play at Michigan’s Crisler Center on Jan. 8 on FOX. The game was postponed due to Michigan’s problems with COVID.
Michigan State will look for a two-game regular season sweep of the Wolverines and a third straight win over Michigan. Michigan State defeated Michigan, 83-67, on Saturday at Breslin Center.
Michigan State is 16-4 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten standings in the loss column with a 7-2 conference record, a half game behind 8-2 Wisconsin and Illinois.
Michigan is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.
The news was released after Tom Izzo’s weekly press conference on Monday and without comments from Izzo or university officials. Izzo said last week that he wanted the game to be rescheduled.
WHAT IT MEANS: The timing of the game will force Michigan State to play three games in six days, and finish the regular season with four games in nine days. Three of those games will be against Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State.
MSU is hoping to remain in contention for a regular season Big Ten regular season championship. The late-season stretch for the Spartans will be a strenuous one, ahead of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, as Izzo tries to secure his 11th Big Ten regular season title.
Izzo has often wishes to have a rested team heading into the NCAA Tournament. That will be a challenge this season, especially if Michigan State plays more than two games in the Big Ten Tournament.
What can Michigan State do to prepare for the late-season grind? Expanding the playing group by one player could help in that category. Freshman Max Christie played 35 minutes during the Spartans’ victory over Michigan on Saturday.
On Monday, Izzo said freshman Pierre Brooks was coming off his best practices as a Spartan.
“The guy I have been excited about the last couple of days is Pierre,” Izzo said. “He is doing a few things on the court and he is just getting himself in better shape. He is really starting to come around. He had a good practice yesterday, like really good. We have seen this for the last week, now. I do think we are going to start working him in more and try to get Max some rest and I think his future looks better and better, just watching him grow in the last two weeks.”