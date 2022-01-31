MSU-Michigan game rescheduled for March 1 (FS1)

East Lansing, Mich. - The second basketball meeting between Michigan State and Michigan has been rescheduled for March 1.

Michigan State University announced via social media shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday that the Spartans and Wolverines will play at 8:30 p.m. on March 1. The game will be televised by FS1.

The Spartans and Wolverines were originally scheduled to play at Michigan’s Crisler Center on Jan. 8 on FOX. The game was postponed due to Michigan’s problems with COVID.

Michigan State will look for a two-game regular season sweep of the Wolverines and a third straight win over Michigan. Michigan State defeated Michigan, 83-67, on Saturday at Breslin Center.

Michigan State is 16-4 overall and tied for first in the Big Ten standings in the loss column with a 7-2 conference record, a half game behind 8-2 Wisconsin and Illinois.

Michigan is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

The news was released after Tom Izzo’s weekly press conference on Monday and without comments from Izzo or university officials. Izzo said last week that he wanted the game to be rescheduled.