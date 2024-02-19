Michigan State improved to 17-9 on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play following their road victory against Michigan on Saturday. Tyson Walker and Malik Hall led the way for the Spartans, as the graduate seniors combined for 37 of the team's 73 points. It wasn’t pretty, but MSU got their first win at the Crisler Center since the 18’-19 season.

Flash forward two weeks, Michigan State has put together three straight victories over Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan, and Tom Izzo has the Spartans once again in a position to be dancing.

As the end of February nears, it finally feels like this Michigan State team is beginning to hit its stride. Certainly not the one we all expected at the beginning of this season, but there are signs of improvement in East Lansing. Two weeks ago, after the loss at Minnesota, it felt like Groundhog Day for Spartan fans. Another year on the bubble since the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament felt inevitable to fans as the buzzer sounded after a blown second-half lead in Minneapolis.

Tom Izzo received valuable production off the bench versus the Wolverines, especially from the underclassman forwards.

Sophomore, Carson Cooper, has seen his playing time rise recently, as he saw 24 minutes on the floor versus Michigan on Saturday.

“Cooper has been very good; he has been as solid as anybody in there defensively and a little bit offensively,” Izzo said Monday, reflecting back on the win in Ann Arbor.

As for Mady Sissoko, he continues to appear in the starting lineup, yet his minutes have seen a significant decrease as of recently. On Saturday, Sissoko saw the floor for just 8 minutes versus the Wolverines.

“We all know he struggled a little bit, and we've acted accordingly in the minutes,” Izzo said. “He’s not been playing well.”

Izzo mentioned the grief Sissoko has had to deal with this season with the loss of his grandmother last month.

When asked about the possibility of Sissoko coming off the bench in the near future, Izzo said he's still thinking it through.

“I'm trying to understand the human side of it, and I'm not sure it would be best for him," said Izzo. "I gotta worry about what's best for us, and I'm trying to walk that fine line right now. We have gotten off to some pretty good starts, and it would help if we can elevate him a little bit.”

As for Jaxon Kohler, Izzo was impressed with his recent performances.

"He's rebounding really well," reflected Izzo. "We're just trying to get him to slow down, but we have seen great improvement in him in the last two weeks. I think he's doing a better job than he ever did here rebounding the ball; he rebounded the ball better than anybody the other night per minute."

As for the freshmen, Izzo praised Coen Carr’s effort on the defensive end and in transition versus Michigan. The Spartans continue to work toward progressing the star freshman offensively.

“His offense is gonna be a work in progress and it's gonna take this season," said Izzo about his rim-rattling freshman. "It's gonna take all summer, but it is getting better.”

As for Xavier Booker, Izzo highlighted the work he has put in as the season progresses, as well as his attitude.

“We're just seeing him so differently," Izzo explained. "I told him the other day if I took the film of July, August, and September and compared it to October and November, and then compared it to now, (his performance) would be like two different people.”

“Booker is 20 pounds heavier, and it's hard to believe that," Izzo continued. "But his aggressiveness and physicality are getting so much better in practice and even in the game; there's a comfort level now, and you're gonna see more minutes out of him. I'm really excited about how his attitude's been, how he handled maybe a tough situation, and how he's coming out of it.”