SpartanMag - MSU looks to add 2021 OL Michael Myslinski to an already impressive group

MSU looks to add 2021 OL Michael Myslinski to an already impressive group
Michigan State signed all four of their committed offensive line prospects in the early signing period, now all focus shifts towards adding Jacksonville, FL center Michael Myslinski to the already strong haul.
The Spartans signed New Jersey offensive linemen Geno VanDeMark and Kevin Wigenton, as well as East Lansing offensive tackle Ethan Boyd and JUCO offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin who is from Michigan as well.
Myslinski has always been a top priority for the Spartan coaches, in August they just narrowly missed landing his commitment, when he chose the Texas Longhorns. But with all the uncertainty around Texas and their head coach Tom Herman, Myslinski decided it was the best decision for him to open his recruitment back up.
While committed to Texas, Myslinski kept the lines of communication between Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic open, just in case something was to happen at Texas. Now the Spartans offensive line coach is going full-throttle to finish the job the second time around, by adding Myslinski to his first recruiting class at Michigan State.
The main competition for Myslinski comes from Iowa, but the Longhorns are still in the conversation. But the uncertainty of Herman being there for his whole time on campus, accompanied by strong rumors that their offensive line coach Herb Hand is almost certainly gone regardless makes them harder to envision getting Myslinski back in their class.
If the Spartans can add him, it would be one of the best top to bottom offensive line classes that I can remember them bringing in. Boyd and Baldwin are both definitely tackle prospects, where VanDeMark and Wigenton project to tackle, but have the ability to go inside to guard as well. So on top of just the talent, you could even envision a fit where all 5 guys fit on the same starting offensive line unit at Michigan State.
Myslinki watched a lot of Michigan State games this year and noticed how the offensive line improved under Kapilovic as the season went on. Knowing he is a top priority for the coaches and even the Michigan State fans are some other things that have really stuck out and will make an impact according to Myslinski.
On the field, Myslinski is the total package. He has a high football IQ, good feet, good balance, shows the ability to stay on blocks at the second level, plays with an edge, trying to finish his blocks consistently.
Myslinski took a visit to East Lansing in July and this was the recap of that visit back then.
"The campus was beautiful, definitely one of the most beautiful, well set up campuses I've seen."
From a logistics, standpoint to find out where to go while on campus, and the significance of it the Michigan State coaches teamed up while FaceTiming the Myslinski family.
At each stop, a different coach would walk them through the attraction and the history and significance the building has.
He was not allowed to go inside the stadium or facilities due to NCAA rules, but from what he was able to see, he loved the stadium, the football building, and the weight room.
The coaches sent him on a virtual tour of the dorms while he was on campus, including the state of the art 1855 building that the freshmen may be housed in going forward.
He came away impressed with how beautiful the dorms were but said even if they are not able to stay in the 1855 building, that he loved how the other dorms are across the street from the football building, so getting there will be very easy.
He even had some surprises on the visit that he came away impressed with and never expected until he got there.
"The Eli Board art building! It was a beautiful building and they shot the Batman movie scene there. I'm a huge Batman fan, so that was awesome!"
He also was also surprised and impressed with the Flower Gardens on campus and loved The Dairy Store where they got some ice cream.
Being an offensive lineman, food is always important. The family had dinner at Beggar's Banquet. The coaches gave them tons of suggestions, but he went with coach Tucker's suggestion and got the london broil and loved it.
If he becomes a Spartan he looks forward to checking out all of the other places on the list to eat.
Beyond the visit, the biggest factor that appeals to Myslinski is the coaches.
"Coach Tucker is awesome. I love that man, he is a great coach, but an even better person. Also coach Kapilovic. He is always talking to me about football and just life, I love them."
Another huge factor in his recruitment is the strength and conditioning coaches. His dad Tom Myslinski is the strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and his brother Thomas Myslinski III is a strength and conditioning coach for baseball and volleyball at East Tennessee State.
So when it comes to what the strength coaches, the Myslinski family has a great grasp for what they're looking to hear and what questions to ask.
"My dad loves asking the coaches a ton of questions, to see what they know and what their philosophies are."
Michigan State head strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak is loved and highly respected by the Myslinski family.
Novak and Tom Myslinski both specialize in injury prevention and have a lot of the same thought processes, which is huge for the Myslinski family according to Myslinski.
"Coach Novak does an excellent job and my dad loves him. He is easily one of my favorite strength coaches I've ever talked with. His time at IMG before Michigan also sticks out to me."
Novak isn't the only guy in the strength and conditioning program that has the respect of the Myslinski's.
Assistant Strength and conditioning coach Taylor Porter was an assistant of Tom Myslinski with the Jaguars for a year.
Myslinski told me he talks with Porter often and loves him, "he is awesome."