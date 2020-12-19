SpartanMag - MSU looks to add 2021 OL Michael Myslinski to an already impressive group

Michigan State signed all four of their committed offensive line prospects in the early signing period, now all focus shifts towards adding Jacksonville, FL center Michael Myslinski to the already strong haul.

The Spartans signed New Jersey offensive linemen Geno VanDeMark and Kevin Wigenton, as well as East Lansing offensive tackle Ethan Boyd and JUCO offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin who is from Michigan as well.

Myslinski has always been a top priority for the Spartan coaches, in August they just narrowly missed landing his commitment, when he chose the Texas Longhorns. But with all the uncertainty around Texas and their head coach Tom Herman, Myslinski decided it was the best decision for him to open his recruitment back up.

While committed to Texas, Myslinski kept the lines of communication between Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic open, just in case something was to happen at Texas. Now the Spartans offensive line coach is going full-throttle to finish the job the second time around, by adding Myslinski to his first recruiting class at Michigan State.

The main competition for Myslinski comes from Iowa, but the Longhorns are still in the conversation. But the uncertainty of Herman being there for his whole time on campus, accompanied by strong rumors that their offensive line coach Herb Hand is almost certainly gone regardless makes them harder to envision getting Myslinski back in their class.

If the Spartans can add him, it would be one of the best top to bottom offensive line classes that I can remember them bringing in. Boyd and Baldwin are both definitely tackle prospects, where VanDeMark and Wigenton project to tackle, but have the ability to go inside to guard as well. So on top of just the talent, you could even envision a fit where all 5 guys fit on the same starting offensive line unit at Michigan State.

Myslinki watched a lot of Michigan State games this year and noticed how the offensive line improved under Kapilovic as the season went on. Knowing he is a top priority for the coaches and even the Michigan State fans are some other things that have really stuck out and will make an impact according to Myslinski.

On the field, Myslinski is the total package. He has a high football IQ, good feet, good balance, shows the ability to stay on blocks at the second level, plays with an edge, trying to finish his blocks consistently.