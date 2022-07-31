MSU legacy Brendon Rice talks Spartan Dawg Con visit

Rice has early interest from over a dozen schools including Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and many more.

While unranked at the moment, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound sophomore is expected to be a top in-state recruit during the 2025 cycle.

Despite being just a sophomore, Saturday was not the first time Rice has visited East Lansing. The Spartan legacy has already visited Michigan State as a recruit four times.

"My time in East Lansing was amazing," Rice said. "I have been fortunate to have been given the opportunity to visit Michigan State four times now just as an incoming sophomore and intend to return to a couple more games in the fall."

Brendon is the son of Eric Rice, a member of the Spartans' football team during the George Perles era.

"My dad played there back in the late 80s," Rice said. "I’ve grown up watching them play on Saturdays with him after my youth games. The atmosphere there is awesome."

Rice was impressed with Michigan State's focus on the athlete's well-being and recovery.

"I love how they are so focused on things like, hydration, nutrition, recovery, mental health," Rice told SpartanMag.com. "All of the things that lead to the big things like winning on Saturdays and becoming overall better people."

Michigan State began recruiting Rice last year when former assistant coach Ron Burton began expressing interest in the 2025 recruit.

"I started getting recruited by MSU when Ron Burton was still the defensive line coach. That’s when I also met Coach Vickerson," Rice said.

Since the initial interest, the Spartans have undergone changes on their defensive staff hiring Marco Coleman to replace the outgoing Burton and bringing in Pass Rush Specialist Brandon Jordan.

"Thankfully Coach Vickerson is still apart of an outstanding group of defensive line coaches including Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan," Rice said. "Ever since, I’ve gotten nothing but even more love. They took me in like I was already somebody they had been recruiting. I can click with everyone on Michigan State's coaching staff from, position coaches, recruiting coordinators, recruiting assistants to the whole support staff that makes East Lansing a wonderful place for a student athlete."

Although Saturday marked Rice's fourth unofficial visit to East Lansing, the 2025 recruit continues to find new ways to be impressed.

"There was nothing better to me than to meet the great Spartan players from the past who were in attendance for the SD4L Con. To this day they have a tight brotherhood and that’s important."

Athletic ability runs in the Rice family as Brendon's older brother, Aaron Rice, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver, is headed to Eastern Illinois as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.