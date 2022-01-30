MSU lands former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard

Michigan State, led by first year running backs coach Effrem Reed, landed a commitment from Colorado transfer portal running back Jarek Broussard (5-9, 185) on Sunday. The Spartans made Broussard their number one portal priority following the entry of his name into the database. Reed, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker, and Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif have all made the trip to Boulder and met with Broussard prior to this weekend's official visit.

The former Dallas, Texas three-star all-purpose back crossed paths with a handful of current Michigan State staffers during their time at Colorado. Among those on staff with Tucker in Boulder, most notably were offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, assistant head coach/offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic. This is the second big recruiting win for newly-hired running backs coach Effrem Reed, who was promoted from his role as an analyst following the departure of William Peagler to Florida. “He (Effrem Reed) is cool, it was an instant connection and he real," Broussard told SpartanMag shortly after meeting Reed. Broussard announced his commitment to Michigan State on social media:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnUg4pyI77iPIEVhc3QgTGFuc2luZyAuLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3FTYVF3WHo4alkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xU2FRd1h6 OGpZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGphcmVrIGJyb3Vzc2FyZCAoQGphcmVrYnJv dXNzYXJkMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJla2Jy b3Vzc2FyZDEvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODc4ODI4MzQ4ODY5ODc3NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK