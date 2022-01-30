MSU lands former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard
Michigan State, led by first year running backs coach Effrem Reed, landed a commitment from Colorado transfer portal running back Jarek Broussard (5-9, 185) on Sunday.
The Spartans made Broussard their number one portal priority following the entry of his name into the database. Reed, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker, and Director of Player Personnel Saeed Khalif have all made the trip to Boulder and met with Broussard prior to this weekend's official visit.
The former Dallas, Texas three-star all-purpose back crossed paths with a handful of current Michigan State staffers during their time at Colorado. Among those on staff with Tucker in Boulder, most notably were offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, assistant head coach/offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic.
This is the second big recruiting win for newly-hired running backs coach Effrem Reed, who was promoted from his role as an analyst following the departure of William Peagler to Florida.
“He (Effrem Reed) is cool, it was an instant connection and he real," Broussard told SpartanMag shortly after meeting Reed.
Broussard announced his commitment to Michigan State on social media:
Broussard joins the Spartans after visiting both TCU and Oregon following his entry into the transfer portal. Both visits came prior to his official visit to East Lansing this weekend, January 28 through 30.
Why Michigan State?
“The people, the culture & the basketball game stood out. The fans really go crazy," Broussard said.
Broussard struggled with injuries during his first two seasons with the Buffaloes. Following those struggles, Broussard broke onto the scene in 2020 rushing for 895 yards and 5 touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 running back earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and was awarded the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Over the last two seasons for the Buffaloes, Broussard has ran for 1,556 yards and 7 touchdowns on just 298 attempts. The transfer running back has also caught 22 passes for 146 yards.
Following the former-Colorado running back's announcement, the Spartans have added two portal running backs into the mix following the departure of Kenneth Walker III to the NFL Draft. In addition to Broussard, MSU added former-Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger. The one-time four-star prospect according to Rivals.com will likely combine with Broussard to form a thunder-and-lightning duo for the Spartans in 2022.