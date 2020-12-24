MSU lands Duke DE Drew Jordan
The Michigan State coaching staff has landed their fourth grad transfer in the last seven days, this time adding Duke defensive end Drew Jordan. The senior DE will be a graduate transfer, having on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news