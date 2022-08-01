MSU lands commitment from 6-foot-7 OT Stanton Ramil
Michigan State picked up their newest commitment in the 2023 class on Monday when 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle Stanton Ramil announced his commitment to the Spartans.
The three-star first visited Michigan State in October 2021, attending the Michigan State-Michigan game for an unofficial visit. He returned to East Lansing for an official visit during the last weekend of June.
Out of Alabaster (AL) Thompson High, Ramil holds a strong offer list including Auburn, Clemson, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, and more. He took official visits to Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee before his stop in East Lansing.
After returning home from his visits and pondering his decision for just over a month, Ramil announced his commitment via social media:
Ramil becomes the 13th overall commitment, and the fourth offensive line commit in the Spartans' 2023 class. He joins four-star Tampa (FL) Clay Wedin, four-star Clarkston (MI) Cole Dellinger, and three-star Detroit (MI) OC Johnathan Slack.
He is the second commitment from the state of Alabama in the Mel Tucker era at Michigan State, as MSU landed Carson Casteel from Florence (AL) High School in the 2021 class.
Michigan State fans will be able to watch Ramil on August 27 when Thompson High School takes on Nashville (TN) Lipscomb at 9:00pm. The game will be shown on ESPNU as part of their Geico High School Kickoff special.