MSU lands commitment from 6-foot-7 OT Stanton Ramil

Michigan State picked up their newest commitment in the 2023 class on Monday when 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle Stanton Ramil announced his commitment to the Spartans.

The three-star first visited Michigan State in October 2021, attending the Michigan State-Michigan game for an unofficial visit. He returned to East Lansing for an official visit during the last weekend of June.

Out of Alabaster (AL) Thompson High, Ramil holds a strong offer list including Auburn, Clemson, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, and more. He took official visits to Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee before his stop in East Lansing.