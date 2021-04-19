Michigan State’s search for preferred walk-ons to fill out the list of new 2021 enrollees has remained pretty quiet this spring. The Spartans have had a walk-on commitment from Flint Powers offensive line Logan Murray for more than a year, but other walk-on recruitments have remained largely under the radar.

In the meantime, Michigan State has shown increased interest in East Lansing High School outside linebacker Conner Long, and he's planning to make a decision on Sunday.

Long (6-3, 205) is the son of former Michigan State wide receiver Octavis Long. Long played at Michigan State in the late 1990s. Octavis Long was a bluechip recruit out of Lansing (they were called bluechips back then, before the star rating system came into existence). Nick Saban secured Long as a recruit in a difficult recruiting battle against Michigan.