MSU, Kentucky battling for East Lansing walk-on target, Conner Long
Michigan State’s search for preferred walk-ons to fill out the list of new 2021 enrollees has remained pretty quiet this spring. The Spartans have had a walk-on commitment from Flint Powers offensive line Logan Murray for more than a year, but other walk-on recruitments have remained largely under the radar.
In the meantime, Michigan State has shown increased interest in East Lansing High School outside linebacker Conner Long, and he's planning to make a decision on Sunday.
Long (6-3, 205) is the son of former Michigan State wide receiver Octavis Long. Long played at Michigan State in the late 1990s. Octavis Long was a bluechip recruit out of Lansing (they were called bluechips back then, before the star rating system came into existence). Nick Saban secured Long as a recruit in a difficult recruiting battle against Michigan.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news