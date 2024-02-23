MSU Hockey on title watch, hosts Ohio State this weekend
Coming off a sweep of the Michigan Wolverines, it was not exactly seen as fortunate that the Michigan State hockey team would have a bye last week. However, for a bye week, the results were exceptional, as the second place Wisconsin Badgers - who had a chance to take over the Big Ten lead - took home just one of a possible six points at Ohio State.
This leaves the Spartans with a four-point lead with four games to play, including the season finale in Madison, against Wisconsin next week. The Spartans at this point fully control their own destiny in regards to a regular season championship, something they have not won since 2000-01.
Pending Wisconsin results against Penn State, it is possible for the Spartans to wrap things up this weekend, but that would more than likely require a sweep, so let's take a look at the Buckeyes.
Looking Back
The last time these teams met in Columbus, the Spartans swept the Buckeyes 6-0, 6-4 in November. The Spartans also swept the Buckeyes last season in their series at Munn, as head coach Adam Nightingale holds a 4-2 record in this matchup.
When these teams met in November, freshman forward Gavin O'Connell had himself a weekend, scoring four goals (two each night), while freshman goaltender Trey Augustine recorded his first ever career shutout. After a dominating Friday night win, the Spartans were challenged Saturday, trailing early in the third period, but took advantage of a major penalty for the Buckeyes to shift momentum in the game, scoring the winning goal with less than six minutes remaining.
Scouting the Buckeyes
Ohio State stands at 11-15-4 on the season, but just 3-15-2 in the B1G Conference, and they have not won a road game in conference all season. This is the 11th season in charge for head coach Steve Rohlik, who has a 194-158-43 record. After some seasons challenging for Big Ten titles and NCAA berths, the last couple seasons in Columbus have seen the Buckeyes program stall out.
A lack of firepower has plagued the Buckeyes this season, as they have scored just 80 goals in 30 games played. By contrast the Spartans are 5th in the country with 120 goals scored in the same games played.
Stephen Halliday, a sophomore center, is the sole Buckeyes player with double-digit goals. The 4th round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2022 is a name the Spartans will need to keep an eye on this weekend. Scooter Brickey, a Mt. Clemens, Michigan native and Western Michigan transfer, is another name to watch, as he was productive for the Buckeyes in the 6-4 loss in November.
In net, the Buckeyes have begun to split their weekends between freshman Kristoffer Eberly and junior Logan Terness. Terness, a UConn transfer, started the season as the starter but was not able to lock down the sole starting role, with a goals against average of 3.31 and a save percentage below .900. Eberly, a Pinckney, Michigan native, did not make a start until December 9th against Minnesota, but earned two out of conference wins in December and made the goaltending situation a competition.
After surrendering four goals in three straight games to Penn State and MIchigan, Eberly bounced back last weekend holding Wisconsin to one goal in their Saturday win. I would expect the rotation to stay on schedule with the Spartans seeing Terness on Friday and Eberly on Saturday.
