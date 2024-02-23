Ohio State stands at 11-15-4 on the season, but just 3-15-2 in the B1G Conference, and they have not won a road game in conference all season. This is the 11th season in charge for head coach Steve Rohlik, who has a 194-158-43 record. After some seasons challenging for Big Ten titles and NCAA berths, the last couple seasons in Columbus have seen the Buckeyes program stall out.

A lack of firepower has plagued the Buckeyes this season, as they have scored just 80 goals in 30 games played. By contrast the Spartans are 5th in the country with 120 goals scored in the same games played.

Stephen Halliday, a sophomore center, is the sole Buckeyes player with double-digit goals. The 4th round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2022 is a name the Spartans will need to keep an eye on this weekend. Scooter Brickey, a Mt. Clemens, Michigan native and Western Michigan transfer, is another name to watch, as he was productive for the Buckeyes in the 6-4 loss in November.

In net, the Buckeyes have begun to split their weekends between freshman Kristoffer Eberly and junior Logan Terness. Terness, a UConn transfer, started the season as the starter but was not able to lock down the sole starting role, with a goals against average of 3.31 and a save percentage below .900. Eberly, a Pinckney, Michigan native, did not make a start until December 9th against Minnesota, but earned two out of conference wins in December and made the goaltending situation a competition.

After surrendering four goals in three straight games to Penn State and MIchigan, Eberly bounced back last weekend holding Wisconsin to one goal in their Saturday win. I would expect the rotation to stay on schedule with the Spartans seeing Terness on Friday and Eberly on Saturday.