Michigan State hockey picked up a huge win in its return home on Friday night. The Spartans are coming off of a tough series sweep at Minnesota but rebounded tonight with a 3-0 shutout victory over Notre Dame behind graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. He made 32 saves in the effort. The Fighting Irish were without their leading point-scorer in junior forward Ryder Rolston for this game.

First Period

MSU graduate defenseman Christian Krygier was called for a five-minute major penalty seven minutes into the first period. He was called for a hit from behind. Notre Dame had five shots on goal during the power play, but St. Cyr came up big to help MSU get back to full strength with the score still 0-0. It looked like MSU found a breakaway goal as senior forward Erik Middendorf centered a pass to freshman defenseman Matt Basgall who scored. However, after review, it was determined that Basgall was offside on the play and the goal was disallowed. Both teams played evenly in the first period, but Notre Dame held an 11-6 shot advantage due to Krygier’s penalty. The Irish also had a 13-5 lead in face-offs.

Second Period

The Spartans played much better in the second period. The first goal of the game came 6:10 into the period as senior forward Jagger Joshua scored on a power play goal.



Basgall was in on the action again on this goal as he possessed the puck and flicked it toward the goal from the point. Joshua was there for the deflection to make it 1-0. Basgall and senior forward Nicolas Müller were credited with the assists. MSU fans didn’t wait for long for a second goal as the Spartans put the puck in the net just five minutes later. This was a scrappy goal as Müller was battling for the puck behind the net. He won the battle and tried to sneak it past Notre Dame senior goaltender Ryan Bischel. The puck was poked away by Middendorf, and he swooped it past Bischel’s right pad for the goal.

Müller picked up his second assist of the game and fifth-year defenseman Cole Krygier got the other assist on the Middendorf even strength goal to make it 2-0. Notre Dame struggled to stay out of the box in the second frame as the Fighting Irish were called for four penalties in the middle 20 minutes. St. Cyr added to his save tally as he had 23 saves through 40 minutes of action.

Third Period

MSU was on the penalty kill halfway through the third period after a Notre Dame breakaway was halted by a holding penalty on graduate defenseman Michael Underwood. The Spartans killed off the penalty to keep their two-goal advantage. Bischel was pulled from the crease with just over five minutes left in the game so Notre Dame could put an extra skater on the ice. The Spartans pressed the Fighting Irish in their defensive zone but couldn’t cash in on the empty net. Notre Dame had a few blocked shots. With just under one minute to play, Müller scored an empty net goal to seal the 3-0 victory for the Spartans. That goal also capped off a three point night for the Switzerland native (one goal, two assists). Junior forward Jeremy Davidson and sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi were credited with the assists on the Muller goal. The big story was St. Cyr’s 32 saves in the win. That was his third shutout of the season. The other two came against Wisconsin (5-0 win on Nov. 4) and Miami (OH) (4-0 win on Nov. 26).

