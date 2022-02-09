MSU hires Ga. Tech's Marco Coleman; background and recruiting impact.

Michigan State officially filled the last staff opening on Wednesday afternoon hiring Georgia Tech's Marco Coleman . Coleman will be leaving his alma mater to become defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Michigan State defense.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has announced that Marco Coleman has been named the program’s defensive line coach.

Coleman will also have the duties of run game coordinator for the Spartan defense.

“Coach Marco Coleman brings years of college and NFL experience to East Lansing,” said Tucker. “We’re extremely excited for him to join our family and he is going to help shape future champions.”

Coleman, who played 14 seasons in the NFL (1992-2005) and was a Pro Bowler in 2000, spent the past three seasons (2019-21) coaching the defensive ends and outside linebackers at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. A two-time first-team All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick, Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame after helping Georgia Tech win a share of the national championship in 1990.

A product of Dayton, Ohio, Coleman collected 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss in just three seasons (1989-91) and 34 games at Georgia Tech. He was named a first-team All-American and All-ACC after leading the conference with 13 sacks during the Yellow Jackets’ national championship season in 1990. Coleman again earned first-team All-ACC and All-America honors in 1991 and declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season, where he became a first-round selection (No. 12 overall) by the Miami Dolphins.

Coleman spent 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Dolphins (1992-95), San Diego Chargers (1996-98), Washington Football Team (1999-2001), Jacksonville Jaguars (2002), Philadelphia Eagles (2003) and Denver Broncos (2004-05). He earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors from Sports Illustrated in 1992 after collecting 84 tackles and six sacks and was a Pro Bowl selection with Washington in 2000 after tallying a career-high 12 sacks.

Coleman played a total of 207 games in his 14 seasons in the NFL, including 185 starts. He recorded 614 tackles, 65.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles in his career.

Following his retirement from the NFL after the 2005 season with the Broncos, Coleman started a career in finance, eventually becoming managing partner at Matador Financial. He returned to the NFL as a coaching fellow with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and also served as the defensive coordinator at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, that same year.

Coleman landed his first full-time coaching position in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He returned to Atlanta in 2019 to be the defensive ends/outside linebackers coach for Georgia Tech.

Coleman majored in management as a student-athlete at Georgia Tech and finished his coursework for a bachelor’s degree in business from Flagler College in 2015. He and his wife, Katrina, have three children: Kabrione, Kennedy and Kenneth.



