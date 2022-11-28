Notre Dame (5-1) is not a great basketball team. But No. 20 Michigan State (5-2) faces no easy task in traveling to South Bend for its ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-up with the Fighting Irish. The Spartans are road weary, having already made two trips to the West Coast to this point in the short season, most recently playing three games in four days in Portland, Ore. at the Phil Knight Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday evening. Making matters worse, Michigan State played those three games without two of its best and most versatile players in senior wing forward Malik Hall and sophomore guard Jaden Akins. Short-handed and fatigued is not an ideal state to be in ahead of a road match-up against a Notre Dame team with a veteran roster, and something to prove coming off a 12-point loss to St. Bonaventure on a neutral court one the day after Thanksgiving. Michigan State has traveled more than 8,000 miles during the month of November, playing a sadistic schedule that has already seen the Spartans play Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, and Oregon. “It’s not just those three,” said Izzo referencing Michigan State’s PKI line-up of Alabama, Oregon, and Portland. “Before that we had three, so that’s six games in 16 days, and two trips to the West Coast. We got back here at seven or 7:30 this morning. It’s not the norm, and that concerns me.” Notre Dame has played a pillow-soft schedule with five games at home against Radford, Youngstown State, Southern Indiana, Lipscomb, and Bowling Green before falling to St. Bonaventure on a neutral court in New York State. For Notre Dame, this ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-up with Michigan State is a chance to make a statement. And there may be no better time for the Fighting Irish to get a win over Michigan State than right now. With no other high-major non-conference opponents currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament field on its schedule, this game offers the best opportunity for Notre Dame to pick up a non-conference win that will carry water with the NCAA Tournament selection committee. On the injury front, Michigan State will likely play the ACC-Big Ten Challenge without Akins, whom Izzo described as doubtful for Notre Dame. Hall will be out for multiple weeks with a stress fracture in his foot. With injuries and fatigue conspiring against Michigan State, this ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-up feels a lot like the 2018 ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-up at Louisville, an overtime loss in which the Spartans were playing without senior wing Matt McQuaid. That rag-tag Louisville team under then first-year head coach Chris Mack team ultimately sneaked into the NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed before losing it’s first-round match-up with Minnesota. Michigan State went on to win Big Ten regular season and tournament championships before making a run the Final Four. Like Michigan State’s currently ballclub, 2018-2019 Spartans played a rigorous non-conference schedule with games against Kansas, Texas, and UCLA. That Michigan State team, however, had better depth than their 2022-23 counterparts. Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry were coming off the bench back then, while Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, and Marcus Bingham were available to play spot minutes if needed. Continue below for Three Questions that need to be answered for Michigan State to leave South Bend with a win.



THREE QUESTIONS

1. CAN MSU DEFEND THE THREE WITH AKINS AND HALL OUT?

Prior to their respective foot injuries, Hall and Akins provided Michigan State with a good chunk of offensive firepower. Their collective contribution on defense and on the glass, however, is more difficult to replace than their scoring. Hall and Akins are two of the most versatile defensive players in the program. When those guys were both playing, Michigan State was holding opponents to 26 percent from the 3-point line. Going into the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State still has a respectable 3-point field goal percentage defense (31.8). Be that as it may, the Spartans are more susceptible to a hot shooting team now than they were when Akins and Hall were playing. Michigan State did a poor job of defending the three in their final game at the PKI against Portland, which made 8-of-14 threes. Some of those threes were the result to lazy closeouts in the halfcourt or being slow to pick up shooters in transition. There were also a handful of instances of drive-and-kick threes. Fatigue was the enemy of Michigan State on defense against Portland, and there is no doubt that the Spartans will be fighting tired legs against Notre Dame. If the Spartans struggle to defend the three against Notre Dame the way they did against Portland, the Fighting Irish will get the resume-building win they need at Michigan State’s expense. Pierre Brooks had a good tournament in Portland on offense, and he had a couple of big rebounds in wins over Oregon and Portland. Michigan State needs Brooks to continue to take steps as a defender. While Brooks is never going to be a great defensive player, he needs to continue to improve in the weakest area of his skillset. “Pierre has worked his tail off, and has always been a good shooter, to become a better shooter,” Izzo said. “If he would spend that same time on his defense, we would have a complete player. In fairness to him, he is a work in progress, and he is just starting. He only played three minutes a game last year. Now, he is getting his chance. I am pleased with Pierre. I just want him to put the same energy into the rest of his game as he does his shooting.” AJ Hoggard also struggled on defense against Portland. He needs to snap back and play the type of defense Michigan State expects from him. Then there’s Tyson Walker, who has been a fantastic defender while playing 37 minutes per game. Michigan State has asked a lot from Walker on defense, and he has been up to the task so far. It will not be easy for Walker to continue playing heavy minutes as the team’s defensive stopper, while also playing the role of go-to scorer.

2. CAN MICHIGAN STATE FINISH GAMES?

After dropping it’s first PKI game against Alabama, Michigan State clawed out two narrow victories against Oregon and Portland in the three-day span. The second of those games, a one-point win over Portland, was closer than Izzo would have liked given that the Spartans were able to build a double-digit lead. After squandering a sizeable cushion with careless turnovers, Michigan State managed to survive a scare at the buzzer with Portland getting the final offensive possession. “I was really pleased with a lot of things, and I thought we played some great basketball,” Izzo said. “We didn’t finish games and that is twice now that has happened … I was pleased with a lot of things, but when you lose a 10-point lead in a minute it’s hard to feel good about that.” Squandering leads late in the game is a trend that Michigan State needs to break. That trend began in the season opener against Gonzaga as the Spartans squandered a double-digit lead in the second half only to lose by single point. The Spartans gave back another big lead in a Gavitt Tip-off Games win over Villanova. Leading by more than double digits at home late in the second half, Villanova just missed a game-winning three at the buzzer. Izzo believes that fatigue has been an issue in games where Michigan State has struggled to close out opponents when holding big leads late. Questionable decision-making by veteran players has also been an issue. Hoggard, for example, needs to be better than he has during some of the stretches where Michigan State has faltered late. A one-point win over a Portland, given the circumstances, is nothing to be ashamed of. “They were good,” Izzo said. “They were better than some of the other teams in there. They are not going to get credit because they are Portland. I’m telling you; they were good.”

3. WILL ROLE PLAYERS CONTINUE TO STEP UP?