Michigan State continues to have the ear for a pair of the top five players in the state of Ohio for 2019.

Writers and commentators don’t list Michigan State as a favorite for Cincinnati Princeton High School stars Darrion Henry and Jaheim Thomas.

But Henry and Thomas gave Michigan State strong respect when asked about their recruitments last weekend at the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas.

I overheard Henry mention Michigan State when interviewed by a national Rivals.com analyst on Sunday. Henry brought up the Spartans. He wasn’t prompted by a question about Michigan State.

So I had a chance to ask Henry to expand on Michigan State, and the big-framed defensive end said the Spartans have been in consideration since offering early on in the process.

“That was my third offer,” Henry said of Michigan State. “So (they’ve been with me) from the beginning, really.”

Henry (6-5, 265) is a four-star recruit, ranked No. 2 in Ohio and No. 45 in the nation by Rivals.com. He is ranked the No. 4 strongside defensive end in the nation.

Thomas (6-5, 218), a four-star recruit, is ranked No. 4 in Ohio by Rivals.com, No. 158 in the country and No. 10 in the nation at outside linebacker.

Thomas has visited Michigan State three times.

“One for a football game, one for a basketball game and one for a visit,” Thomas said. “That’s when they offered me.”

Which visit was the best?