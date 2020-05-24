MSU getting upside, character, and versatility with Watson
Michigan State commitment Tyson Watson (6-6, 260) is a big-framed athlete with the size and length to develop into versatile performer on the defensive line, or elsewhere if needed according to his high school coach Tom Milanov.
“The intriguing thing about Tyson is that he is just scratching the surface of his athletic ability,” said Milanov, the longtime head coach of the Warren Mott football program. “All of the schools recruiting him were looking at him on the defensive line. And I think you’ll see him play three-technique in a 4-3 defense at the college level. He’s got great length being 6-5, 6-6, so there’s an outside chance that he could play offensive tackle.”
In whatever role he contributes at Michigan State, Watson will represent his family and his community well according to Milanov.
“He is going to work his tail off and make all of us proud,” Milanov said. “Character-wise, he is the type of kid that you can build a program around. He’s got two good parents that are very supportive and are a big influence in his life.”
Ranked the No. 24 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2020 and the No. 12 player in Michigan for this recruiting cycle, Watson represents one of the biggest early recruiting victories for first-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker.
Watson selected Michigan State from a group of finalists that included Tennessee, Iowa State, Indiana, and Toledo. He also received scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Maryland, Syracuse and several others.
With the recruiting process behind him, Watson can now focus his energy on the classroom and preparing for his senior season.
Watson has made big strides academically since his freshman year at Mott.
“The most important improvement is that he has become a serious student,” Milanov said. “He has always been a good kid with high character, but he has become a serious student and he understands that academics are going to be his ticket eventually when football is done. He also understands the immediate benefit as far as what has to take place for eligibility at the D-1 level.”
Watson, who has also shown growth as a leader within his high school program, will be asked to do more heavy-lifting as a senior.
“Athletically on the field he’ll be depended upon to do more things and play on both sides of the ball,” Milanov said. “We feel confident that he can give us what we need on offense at tackle in addition to what we’re asking him to do on defense.”
Consistency is one of Watson’s best attributes.
“He is a consistent performer and you can always count on him for getting a certain amount of tackles per game,” Milanov said. “You can always count on him to force the opponent to run away from him. He is a very consistent at the high school level and it is going to be exciting to see his continued to development.”
BURTON FACTOR
Although Michigan State offered Watson later in the recruiting process than the other schools that targeted him, his relationship with defensive line coach Ron Burton enabled the Spartans to gain an April commitment from the much sought-after in-state recruit.
“It was my relationship with Coach Burton,” said Watson shortly after his commitment. “I’ve been talking to him for a long time. He stayed through the staff changes and the head coaching change. That really helped me make my decision.”
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also made a strong impression on Watson.
“He’s a good guy,” Watson said. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times. He’s really hyped about my commitment.”
Watson took several official visits during the recruiting process, including trips to Penn State, Ohio State, Toledo, Tennessee, Iowa, and Kentucky. Watson has not taken an official visit to Michigan State, but he has been on campus on multiple occasions.
Watson was in the stands for at least one Michigan State home game last season.
Burton’s involvement in Watson’s recruitment allowed Michigan State to hit the ground running after Tucker was hired to replace Mark Dantonio following Dantonio’s unexpected retirement last winter.
“The main contact between Michigan State and us was Ron Burton,” Milanov said. “He was the one that had been through our school, so it was a relatively easy transition. We hadn’t got a chance to really meet any of the new staff and interact with them when Tyson was getting ready to make his decision, but Coach Burton has been through our school a bunch and does a nice job with recruiting. Burton is a down to earth and honest guy.”
Watson was visible to college recruiters early in the recruiting process. It didn’t hurt that he played for a visible program in the Detroit area easily accessible to college recruiters.
“We’re are part of that I-696 corridor and that brings a lot of traffic through our school,” Milanov said. “We’ve established relationships with a lot of programs over the years, so we have a regular flow of guys coming through our building whether they’re MAC or Big Ten. Guys. Once they come through and see a kid with his size and frame, it creates an immediate interest.”
Watson’s participation in exposure camps during the summer before his junior year at Mott also increased his visibility with college recruiters along with his participation in several one-day camps.
“There was a surge in interest in him last summer after he did some things at various camps he participated in,” Milanov said. “Being 6-5, 260 generates quite a bit of interest, but the time he put in going to camps was also beneficial.”
Watson picked up his first Power Five Conference offer from Kentucky during the spring following his sophomore season at Mott, roughly a month receiving his first FBS offer from Toledo.
Iowa offered Watson in late July of the same year.
Additional Big Ten programs offered in January and February following Watson’s junior season. Tennessee offered around the same time.
Michigan State offered in early April.
Less than two weeks later, Watson pulled the trigger and made a commitment to Michigan State.
THINK JOEL HEATH
As the anchor of Mott’s 3-4 defensive line, Watson plays a hybrid position.
“He somewhere between a defensive end and a defensive tackle for us,” Milanov said. “In a 4-3 system he’s probably going to play a three-technique defensive tackle. I haven’t talked specifically with coach Burton about what they have planned for him as far as position, but that’s what I anticipate factoring in his size and frame.”
At 6-foot-6, 260, Watson has a body type similar to former Spartan star Joel Heath, who currently plays for the Denver Broncos. Heath began his Michigan State career at defensive end and evolved into a three-technique defensive tackle, starting 24 games in his final two seasons with the Spartans. As a senior in 2015, Heath earned All-Big Ten recognition while helping Michigan State to a Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Heath was 6-5, 240 when he signed with Michigan State in 2011. Slow to put on weight initially, Heath tipped the scales at 293 entering his senior season.
Milanov expects Watson to add lean weight quickly in a college weight room.
“He can easily be a 320-pounder two to three years from now and hold that weight athletically,” Milanov said. “It depends which side of the ball he’s playing on, he’d probably be a little bit lighter than that if he’s playing on defense. If they were to go in an offensive direction with him. He could pack on weight quite easily with that frame and that ability. He’s still young in terms of his physical development. There’s gonna be a lot of hours in the weight room, but that’s the case with all college athletes, but especially with linemen. There are very few finished or near finished products coming the out of high school that can walk right in and play right away.”
Milanov expects Watson to face hurdles at Michigan State typical of most athletes making the jump from high school to college.
“Everybody going from high school to college is faced with starting over and being at the bottom rung,” Milanov said. “Any high school player adjusting to college athletics has to adjust to the speed of the game and the fact that everyone is a premium athlete. With his attitude and character, I think he’ll be fine. He’s a hard worker with a great attitude and that is going to help him.”