Michigan State commitment Tyson Watson (6-6, 260) is a big-framed athlete with the size and length to develop into versatile performer on the defensive line, or elsewhere if needed according to his high school coach Tom Milanov.

“The intriguing thing about Tyson is that he is just scratching the surface of his athletic ability,” said Milanov, the longtime head coach of the Warren Mott football program. “All of the schools recruiting him were looking at him on the defensive line. And I think you’ll see him play three-technique in a 4-3 defense at the college level. He’s got great length being 6-5, 6-6, so there’s an outside chance that he could play offensive tackle.”

In whatever role he contributes at Michigan State, Watson will represent his family and his community well according to Milanov.

“He is going to work his tail off and make all of us proud,” Milanov said. “Character-wise, he is the type of kid that you can build a program around. He’s got two good parents that are very supportive and are a big influence in his life.”

Ranked the No. 24 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2020 and the No. 12 player in Michigan for this recruiting cycle, Watson represents one of the biggest early recruiting victories for first-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker.

Watson selected Michigan State from a group of finalists that included Tennessee, Iowa State, Indiana, and Toledo. He also received scholarship offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky, Purdue, Maryland, Syracuse and several others.

With the recruiting process behind him, Watson can now focus his energy on the classroom and preparing for his senior season.

Watson has made big strides academically since his freshman year at Mott.

“The most important improvement is that he has become a serious student,” Milanov said. “He has always been a good kid with high character, but he has become a serious student and he understands that academics are going to be his ticket eventually when football is done. He also understands the immediate benefit as far as what has to take place for eligibility at the D-1 level.”

Watson, who has also shown growth as a leader within his high school program, will be asked to do more heavy-lifting as a senior.

“Athletically on the field he’ll be depended upon to do more things and play on both sides of the ball,” Milanov said. “We feel confident that he can give us what we need on offense at tackle in addition to what we’re asking him to do on defense.”

Consistency is one of Watson’s best attributes.

“He is a consistent performer and you can always count on him for getting a certain amount of tackles per game,” Milanov said. “You can always count on him to force the opponent to run away from him. He is a very consistent at the high school level and it is going to be exciting to see his continued to development.”