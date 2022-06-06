MSU gets big commitment from talented four-star Texas corner

Denton (TX) Ryan cornerback Chance Rucker (6-2, 175) committed to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon while on campus for an official visit.

A four-star prospect ranked No. 152 overall and No. 28 in the state of Texas in the Class of 2023, Rucker selected Michigan State over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas, Nebraska, and more.

Rucker had planned on taking an official visit to Arkansas next weekend, but will no longer do so.

Rucker is the seventh member of the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class, and the first to pledge during June's official visits.