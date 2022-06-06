MSU gets big commitment from talented four-star Texas corner
Denton (TX) Ryan cornerback Chance Rucker (6-2, 175) committed to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon while on campus for an official visit.
A four-star prospect ranked No. 152 overall and No. 28 in the state of Texas in the Class of 2023, Rucker selected Michigan State over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas, Nebraska, and more.
Rucker had planned on taking an official visit to Arkansas next weekend, but will no longer do so.
Rucker is the seventh member of the Spartans' 2023 recruiting class, and the first to pledge during June's official visits.
Michigan State's recruiting efforts were led by head coach Mel Tucker and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett.
"When they first offered me, being offered by the head coach shows a lot and just the coaching staff itself is unbeatable," Rucker told SpartanMag.com.
Rucker knew there was a high likelihood that he would leave East Lansing a Spartan prior to his official visit. The first few hours on campus solidified his feelings.
"I knew I was a Spartan when I first stepped in the building," Rucker said. "There was just something different about the environment."
The four-star cornerback announced his commitment to Michigan State via social media Monday evening:
Also in East Lansing this weekend, Rucker was joined by five-star DE Davids Hicks, four-star DE Vic Burley, four-star OL Madden Sanker, four-star TE Jelani Thurman, three-star OL Sham Umarov, three-star MSU QB commit Bo Edmundson, and three-star MSU OL commit Johnathan Slack Jr.
2023 five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne is also on campus for an unofficial visit.
Rucker joins Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day three-star Eddie Pleasant as the second defensive back commit in the Spartans' 2023 class.
Rucker hails from the talent rich region of Denton, TX. He plays for powerhouse Ryan High School. Rucker and his high school teammates finished their 2021 season with a 12-2 record losing in the 2021 UIL Texas Football State Championship tournament 26-21 to College Station (TX) High School.