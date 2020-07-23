SpartanMag - MSU football workouts paused after staffer tests positive to COVID-19

Michigan State’s July football training period has been put on pause due to a staff member testing positive to COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday night.

The university did not specify whether the staff member is a coach.

Michigan State finished its 10-day period of required workouts on Wednesday. The Spartans were set to begin its two-week period of “enhanced training access” on Friday, which allows workouts and activities to increase from eight hours a week during the 10-day period to 20 hours a week.

However, during regularly-scheduled COVID-19 testing, a positive test was flagged. As a result, MSU’s football workouts will pause while most of the rest of the college football world will begin enhanced summer access on Friday.

Michigan State announced the pause with this statement on Wednesday night. The release did not include quotes from coaches or Michigan State administrators:

As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing.

Michigan State football players returned to campus on June 15 and began participating in voluntary workouts on June 23. Players were required to pass COVID-19 tests on June 15 and June 22 prior to beginning voluntary workouts.

Regular COVID-19 testing continued as the football team changed gears on July 13 for the 10-day period of required workouts. During those workouts, players were allowed eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film review.

The two-week enhanced summer access training period, which was scheduled by the NCAA this year as a means of making up for the lost spring football season, is to be dedicated to weight lifting, conditioning, film review, meetings and walk-throughs. Players are allowed up to 20 hours of athletically-related activities per week during the enhanced summer access training period, including one hour each day of walk-throughs with the use of footballs. Players won’t be allowed to wear helmets and pads during walk-throughs.

Wednesday’s positive test comes after weeks of COVID-19 cleanliness at Michigan State. Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics conducted more than 500 COVID-19 tests. Prior to Wednesday, there had been

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted more than 500 COVID-19 tests. Prior to Wednesday, there had been only eight positive tests.

Last week, the university announced that 402 tests had been conducted on Michigan State student-athletes, with seven positive results spanning the football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball teams.

Spartan athletics’ methodical, regimented return to campus amid the health crisis had proved to be one of the more successful plans in the country through mid-July. But one positive test by a football staffer tripped the process for now.