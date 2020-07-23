SpartanMag - MSU football workouts paused after staffer tests positive to COVID-19

MSU football workouts paused after staffer tests positive to COVID-19
Michigan State’s July football training period has been put on pause due to a staff member testing positive to COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday night.
The university did not specify whether the staff member is a coach.
Michigan State finished its 10-day period of required workouts on Wednesday. The Spartans were set to begin its two-week period of “enhanced training access” on Friday, which allows workouts and activities to increase from eight hours a week during the 10-day period to 20 hours a week.
However, during regularly-scheduled COVID-19 testing, a positive test was flagged. As a result, MSU’s football workouts will pause while most of the rest of the college football world will begin enhanced summer access on Friday.
Michigan State announced the pause with this statement on Wednesday night. The release did not include quotes from coaches or Michigan State administrators:
As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing.
Michigan State football players returned to campus on June 15 and began participating in voluntary workouts on June 23. Players were required to pass COVID-19 tests on June 15 and June 22 prior to beginning voluntary workouts.
Regular COVID-19 testing continued as the football team changed gears on July 13 for the 10-day period of required workouts. During those workouts, players were allowed eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film review.
The two-week enhanced summer access training period, which was scheduled by the NCAA this year as a means of making up for the lost spring football season, is to be dedicated to weight lifting, conditioning, film review, meetings and walk-throughs. Players are allowed up to 20 hours of athletically-related activities per week during the enhanced summer access training period, including one hour each day of walk-throughs with the use of footballs. Players won’t be allowed to wear helmets and pads during walk-throughs.
Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted more than 500 COVID-19 tests. Prior to Wednesday, there had been only eight positive tests.
Last week, the university announced that 402 tests had been conducted on Michigan State student-athletes, with seven positive results spanning the football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball teams.
Spartan athletics’ methodical, regimented return to campus amid the health crisis had proved to be one of the more successful plans in the country through mid-July. But one positive test by a football staffer tripped the process for now.
WHAT IT MEANS
COMP’S TAKE: Putting the national health crisis aside for a moment and speaking purely from a football point of view, this pause is the latest obstacle for Mel Tucker in his first season as head coach of the Spartans.
Tucker oversaw short periods of winter conditioning, and 10 days of on-field workouts in July, but he has yet to see his quarterbacks throw the football, or his receivers catch it. He hasn’t seen his defensive backs make breaks on the ball and hasn’t seen his offensive linemen or linebackers move in unison. Friday was supposed to be the first day for him and his staff to get a closer look at the stock of talent they inherited from the Mark Dantonio era. But he will have to wait longer to begin taking the next step in evaluating his personnel, and his players will have to wait longer for their chance to begin taking Tucker’s new offensive and defensive schemes from the virtual meeting room to the practice field.
No program in the Big Ten was hurt more by the loss of spring practice than Michigan State. Now, Michigan State will continue to be on the sidelines, understandably, but frustratingly.