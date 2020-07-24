SpartanMag - MSU football shuts down for 14 days after second staffer tests positive

MSU football shuts down for 14 days after second staffer tests positive
All members of Michigan State’s football team and coaching staff have gone into quarantine or isolation for at least 14 days, following additional positive tests for COVID-19, the university announced on Friday.
A second football staff member and one player tested positive on Thursday. This came after MSU paused workouts on Wednesday due to a staffer testing positive.
Having multiple staffers test positive, in addition to a player, sent MSU football into a new phase of COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.
MSU’s press release, which was issued at 3:18 p.m. on Friday:
Based on early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on football staff and student-athletes, which included a second staff member and one student-athlete testing positive on Thursday, all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine.
As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes. Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.
PLAYER REACTION
MSU was scheduled to begin a two-week period of enhanced summer workouts on Friday, along with most of the rest of college football programs across the country. Instead, the Spartans are sidelined.
Three hours prior to MSU’s announcement, and perhaps foreshadowing the announcement to come, MSU senior offensive tackle Jordan Reid voiced his frustration with the entire process.
“Guys are testing positive across the country left and right … why is there still discussion on a season?” Reid tweeted. “Why is it taking so long to make a logical decision? Hmm let me guess REVENUE #NCAA #B1G10.”
Teammate Spencer Brown, a freshman offensive lineman, responded his support for Reid’s statement by replaying, “One thousand!”
MSU sophomore defensive lineman DeAari Todd supported Reid’s tweet by replaying with exclamation points: “!!!!”
No MSU coach or athletic official offered a comment to go along with the university’s press release.
WHAT'S NEXT & WHAT IT MEANS
The two-week enhanced summer access training period, which was scheduled by the NCAA this year as a means of making up for the lost spring football season, is dedicated to weight lifting, conditioning, film review, meetings and walk-throughs. Players are allowed up to 20 hours of athletically-related activities per week during the enhanced summer access training period, including one hour each day of walk-throughs with the use of footballs - but MSU players will not have access to this training period.
This week’s positive tests came after weeks of COVID-19 cleanliness at Michigan State.
Since the beginning of June, Michigan State athletics has conducted more than 500 COVID-19 tests. Prior to Wednesday, there had been eight positive tests.
Last week, the university announced that 402 tests had been conducted on Michigan State student-athletes, with seven positive results spanning the football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball teams.
Spartan athletics’ methodical, regimented return to campus amid the health crisis had proved to be one of the more successful plans in the country through mid-July. But one positive test by a football staffer tripped the process and now a second positive test has put a full pause on football conditioning, training and in-person meetings until at least Aug. 7.
Aug. 7 is the NCAA-mandated starting point for fall camp, for programs originally scheduled to open their seasons on Sept. 5.
The Big Ten announced on July 9 that conference teams would not play non-conference games in 2020 and instead plan to play a 10-team, conference-only schedule. The beginning dates for a 10-game, conference-only schedule have not been announced.
If the outset of a 10-game season is delayed three weeks until Sept. 26, it’s conceivable that August camp could be delayed three weeks and begin on Aug. 28 and still preserve the requisite, traditional four weeks of preseason camp prior to the season-opening game. That’s if the season moves forward, as conference athletic directors and commissioners continue to cling to hope that some semblance of a college football season will be played.