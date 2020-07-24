SpartanMag - MSU football shuts down for 14 days after second staffer tests positive

All members of Michigan State’s football team and coaching staff have gone into quarantine or isolation for at least 14 days, following additional positive tests for COVID-19, the university announced on Friday.

A second football staff member and one player tested positive on Thursday. This came after MSU paused workouts on Wednesday due to a staffer testing positive.

Having multiple staffers test positive, in addition to a player, sent MSU football into a new phase of COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.

MSU’s press release, which was issued at 3:18 p.m. on Friday:

Based on early results from COVID-19 testing conducted over the last week on football staff and student-athletes, which included a second staff member and one student-athlete testing positive on Thursday, all members of the football team will quarantine or isolate, while awaiting completion of a 14-day quarantine.

As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes. Surveillance testing of student-athletes was completed on Wednesday, July 22 as previously planned, and will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts.