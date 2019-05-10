Mark Dantonio has been quiet about permanent or experimental position changes in recent months, dating back to bowl practice and spring practice. But the 13th-year head coach revealed position change news during a Thursday appearance on The Drive With Jack podcast, with Jack Ebling. Dantonio said Weston Bridges, a redshirt sophomore from Akron, Ohio, has moved from running back to wide receiver. When asked about the Spartans’ running back situation, Dantonio mentioned four other players and then added, “Weston Bridges coming off an injury, we’re going to move him to wide out.” The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Bridges saw action in six games last year. He had 16 carries for 53 yards (3.3 per attempt). Michigan State suffered from a mediocre running game last year. Blocking was inconsistent at best, due in part to a rash of injuries on the offensive line. Injury problems at quarterback and wide receiver left the run game without a consistent compliment. Basically, the Spartans were bad in all areas on offense. With the original starting running back, L.J. Scott, out most of the year due to injuries, the Spartans rotated Connor Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson at tailback for much of the season. Each player had some bright moments, but with neither player taking over the feature back role, and failing to consistently hit holes when they occasionally came open, Bridges was given brief opportunities. He had one carry against Northwestern and one carry against Penn State. He had six rushes early in the year in a victory over Central Michigan. But he never made a major push for the job. In the spring, he was out-shined by Heyward, Jefferson, redshirt freshman Elijah Collins and true freshman Anthony Williams. None of them were great, but they finished the spring ahead of Bridges. “We’ve got people (at running back), we’ve got numbers,” Dantonio said. “We have the horses, but we have to wait for somebody to take it.” Last year, Heyward led Michigan State in rushing with 529 yards (4.5 per carry) and carries (118). After Scott’s 264 yards on just 79 carries, Jefferson chipped in with 255 yards on 78 carries (3.3 per attempt). Dantonio says he wants someone to emerge as a 200-carry guy for the year. “I think all of our backs are guys that still have to prove that, to be quite honest with you,” Dantonio said. “They have good talent. Elijah Collins is a 37-inch (vertical leap) guy, a 10-5 long jumper and a 4.5 guy, 220 pounds. There are other guys like LaDarius Jefferson and Connor Heyward that played last year that were young. And you’ve got a guy in Anthony Williams who is a true freshman that I thought did some very good things. And Brandon Wright is an incoming freshman who was a 7-flat 60 meter guy, about 225 pounds, about 6-2, so we’ll see what he brings. But he is a very good running back, a very good football player. “So they have talent. A little less on experience.” Bridges was regarded as a rising tailback prospect at one point. But he suffered a knee injury in the 11th and last game of his senior season at Akron Copley High School. That injury sidelined him for his entire rookie year at Michigan State, and there were occasional setbacks last fall as well. This spring, he had a chance to compete for a larger role, but didn’t succeed.

THE BREAKDOWN

SpartanMag’s notes on Bridges from the Green-White Game: + Gain of 2 on fourth-and-1 at the 11-yard line. Walk-on linebacker Peter Fisk fit the wrong gap and Bridges slid to daylight on an outside zone. (Jacob Slade got two yards of penetration vs. Tyler Higby on the play. Tight end Noah Davis stalemated walk-on defensive end Jack Saylor. Freshman LB Chase Kline made the tackle, pursuing from the back side). + Gain of 3 on first-and-goal at the 11-yard line on a power. (Right tackle Mustafa Khaleefa and right guard Matt Carrick had good movement with a double-team block on defensive tackle DeAri Todd. Higby pulled on a power and got a decent piece of Fisk. Kline showed good instincts, sifting through the fog, getting to the ball carrier and finishing with the a good wrap.) - No gain on fourth-and-1 midway through the game behind pulling left guard Luke Campbell. (Campbell never got to the point of attack. Campbell was intercepted by defensive tackle Naquan Jones’ penetration. Jones shot the gap between Carrick and Khaleefa. Second-string center Blake Bueter was high with the snap. Tight end Trenton Gillison whiffed on his block attempt versus Joe Bachie. Bachie made the tackle. Walk-on tight end Jonathan Brys locked up with Jacub Panasiuk. Panasiuk long-armed him, read the play, disengaged from Brys and assisted on the tackle). - Fumbled with 1:30 left in the game on a hit by walk-on Terry O’Connor. At wide receiver, Bridges joins a depth chart that includes senior Darrell Stewart, junior Cody White, junior Laress Nelson, junior Cam Chambers, sophomore Jalen Nailor, sophomore C.J. Hayes and senior Brandon Sowards, who has received a sixth year of eligibility. As for incoming freshman, Tre Mosley enrolled at mid-year and participated in spring practice. Big split end Tre’Von Morgan stood out in the Ohio North-South All-Star Classic on April 27, being named North Offensive Player of the Game. He had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown in the game. Morgan rose to four-star status with a great senior season and is ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio for the class of 2019. Jase Bowen, a strong, speedy play-maker from Toledo, is ranked the No. 25 player in Ohio, but might be the top baseball prospect in the state. There’s a chance he will be drafted high enough in June to be lured from his football plans in East Lansing. As for Sowards, official word came from Michigan State on Thursday that he and punter Jake Hartbarger have been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Hartbarger was lost for the year in the second game of the season due to a broken leg.

NO PREDICTIONS

Michigan State ranked No. 10 in the nation in total defense and No. 1 in rushing defense, and returns eight starters. When Ebling asked Dantonio if the 2019 defense could be as good as MSU’s 2013 Rose Bowl defense, Dantonio abruptly but politely declined to play along. “I’m done making predictions,” Dantonio said. “I’m done with that. I just think what’s exciting about our group of young people, on offense and defense, is that they collectively work well together. They have passion in terms of what they are trying to do and they are goal-oriented people and they show up every day to work and that’s exciting to coach.”

A SORE SUBJECT

Dantonio took an indirect shot at the Big Ten comissioner’s scheduling office during the 11-minute segment on Ebling’s show when Ebling asked about a quirky Spartan schedule that includes a pair of conference bye weeks within a three-week period in mid-October and early November. “I’ve never seen that,” Dantonio said. “It’s my point of contention with certain individuals. Don’t get me going on that.” Michigan State will play at Wisconsin on Oct. 12, and then have a bye week on Oct. 19. Following a home game against Penn State on Oct. 26, the Spartans will have another bye week on Nov. 2. Every Big Ten team will have two bye weeks this year, due to the calendar providing five Saturdays in November, to go with four Saturdays in September and October. With the season starting on Aug. 31, that’s 14 Saturdays for 12 games. Ohio State will have two byes in a four-week period. Michigan would have had two byes in a three-week period, but filled its Oct. 26 bye with a rare mid-season game against Notre Dame. But Dantonio is only concerned with his team, and he didn’t sound happy about the scheduling quirk. “Not only that (having two byes in three week), but playing two away games, and then a bye, and then a home game and then a bye,” Dantonio said. “You basically play one home game in five weeks. “But we are going to line up and play. I don’t make those decisions. We are going to get ready to go and we are going to play hard and we are going to play well. We have some things to take care of.”

DANTONIO UNPLUGGED