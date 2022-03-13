MSU draws Davidson, could face Duke in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State (22-12, 11-9) extended its current consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance streak to 24 with its selection as the No. 10 seed in the West region, where No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga sits atop the bracket.

The Spartans open the tournament on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina against Atlantic 10 regular-season champion Davidson (27-6, 12-3), which lost to Richmond in the championship game of its conference tournament on Sunday.

Davidson, one of the highest scoring teams in the Atlantic 10, will be a intriguing match-up for the Spartans given the fact that Bob McKillop’s ballclub features former Spartan Foster Loyer at point guard.

Loyer led Davidson in scoring (16.7) and assist in his first year at the program. He was selected second-team Atlantic 10.

Loyer is one of four Davidson players averaging double figures in scoring for Davidson, along with Hyunjung Lee (16.3), Luka Brajkovic (14.3) and Michael Jones (11.8).

Loyer ranks third nationally in 3-point field-goal percentage (45 percent) and first in free-throw percentage (93.2).

Brajkovic was selected A-10 Player of the Year this season. Lee was a first-team all-conference Atlantic 10 selection.

If Michigan State is able to defeat Davidson, the Spartans would face the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton.

This will be the final NCAA Tournament for retiring Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose team lost to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

Michigan State is one of nine teams from the Big Ten selected to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa, which defeated Purdue in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament, receives the automatic bid from the league as the conference tournament champion.

Michigan State enters the NCAA Tournament with momentum after winning games against Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Tournament over the weekend before bowing out in the semifinal game against Purdue.