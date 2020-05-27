SpartanMag - MSU commits Allen, Fay get together for workout in Texas

Most of Michigan State’s current roster players haven’t seen one another or worked out together in weeks or months, but two future Spartans got together over the weekend in Texas and sweated through some drills.

Quarterback Hampton Fay and tight end Kamron Allen met at a field in Frisco, Texas on Saturday for throwing, catching and good old off-season workouts under a southwest morning sun.

“It was really good,” Fay said. “That was my first time throwing with him.”

Fay and Allen live about 55 miles from one another in the Dallas area. They committed to Michigan State within a four-day span in late April, but Saturday marked the first time they had met.

“We hit it off pretty well,” Fay said. “We talked about ball and getting to know each other. We talked about MSU. He wasn’t able to get up there for a visit so I was able to talk to him about the campus and all. I talked to him about the campus, the stadium, the food, the facilities and what practice was like.”

Fay is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback from Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal. He is a 5.5 three-star recruit in the Rivals.com system and likely would have risen in the rankings if he had a chance to hit the summer camp circuit. COVID-19 restrictions will likely cancel summer camps, but loosening restrictions in the state of Texas allowed him to hit the field with Allen over the weekend.

Allen is a 6-foot-5, 221-pound tight end from North Forney High School in Forney, Texas. He is also a 5.5 three-star recruit.

The two Spartan commitments were impressed with one another.

“He’s big and he can sling it,” Allen said of Fay. “It went good. He’s pretty cool, very chill.”

Fay’s performance on Saturday didn’t hurt.

“I was on point all day,” Fay admitted.

As for Allen, Fay described him as: “Everything you need in a tight end. He’s got size and the ball skills.”

A few other teammates and recent graduates joined the workout. Some coaches oversaw it.

The field in Frisco was about an hour drive for Fay, and a 45-minute drive for Allen.

It likely won’t be the last time Fay and Allen throw and catch together.

“We plan on linking up more,” Fay said.

Justin Thind contributed to this report.