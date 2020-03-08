Big Ten Champs Again!
EAST LANSING – Michigan State captured a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship with an 80-69 victory over No. 19 Ohio State on senior day for Cassius Winston, Kyle Ahrens, Josh Langfor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news