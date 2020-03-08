News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-08 18:14:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten Champs Again!

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Michigan State captured a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship with an 80-69 victory over No. 19 Ohio State on senior day for Cassius Winston, Kyle Ahrens, Josh Langfor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}