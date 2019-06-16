EAST LANSING - More than 100 college football hopeful participated at Michigan State’s Elite One Day Camp, Saturday at the Skandalaris Center practice fields. Maybe a dozen or so will end up with Spartan offers by the time they graduate high school - and judging by past percentages, maybe six or seven will become Spartans.

That’s a lot of reps, sweat, anxiety and evaluation for a small handful of players that will call Michigan State their four- or five-year home, but that’s the camp game at the big time college level, and the Spartans hosted a pretty good talent show on Saturday. Most of the top recruitable prospects were underclassmen, but there was a good smattering of rising seniors who earned a look, too.