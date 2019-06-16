MSU Camp: The Seven Biggest Developments
EAST LANSING - More than 100 college football hopeful participated at Michigan State’s Elite One Day Camp, Saturday at the Skandalaris Center practice fields. Maybe a dozen or so will end up with Spartan offers by the time they graduate high school - and judging by past percentages, maybe six or seven will become Spartans.
That’s a lot of reps, sweat, anxiety and evaluation for a small handful of players that will call Michigan State their four- or five-year home, but that’s the camp game at the big time college level, and the Spartans hosted a pretty good talent show on Saturday. Most of the top recruitable prospects were underclassmen, but there was a good smattering of rising seniors who earned a look, too.
The seven biggest developments of MSU’s Elite Camp:
1. The Spartans made an impression on rising junior linebacker Reid Carrico, of Ironton, Ohio. Carrico has offers from all the big-brand schools, but chose to make Michigan State his only camp of the summer. It was his first trip to East Lansing, and the southern Ohio country boy as impressed by the down-to-Earth nature of the Spartan program.
Michigan State is going to have to work to keep pace with Ohio State, LSU and others, but the Spartans scored some points with Carrico Friday and Saturday.
2. Everything that we just said about Carrico, copy and paste it in regard to rising junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier of Flowers Mound (Texas) Marcus High School.
Nussmeier has offers from LSU, TCU, Penn State, Missouri, Georgia Tech and a bunch of others. His father, Doug, was quarterbacks coach at Michigan State under John L. Smith in the early 2000s and returned to East Lansing for the first time since 2005. The Nussmeiers liked what they saw in East Lansing this weekend, and gained a deeper appreciation for the coaching staff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news