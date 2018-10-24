EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State football has announced two future games against Western Michigan.

The Spartans will host the Broncos in Spartan Stadium to open both the 2022 season (Sept. 3) and 2025 season (Aug. 30).

As previously announced, Michigan State will host Western Michigan on Sept. 7, 2019, in Spartan Stadium.

MSU now has one non-conference opening for the 2022 and 2025 seasons.

In 2022, MSU is scheduled to play at Boise State, as part of a 2-for-1 agreement with Boise State. (Boise State played at MSU in 2012 and will play at MSU again in 2023.)

MSU needs seven home games per year in order for the athletic department to stay on budget. The addition of the WMU game for 2022 gives MSU six home games for that season. MSU needs another nonconference opponent to finish off the 2022 season, presumably a home game likely against a mid-major opponent.

For 2025, WMU joins Boston College as non-conference opponents that year. That's a year in which MSU has only four home Big Ten games, thus the Spartans will need to add another non-conference home game for 2025, likely a mid-major.

MSU leads the all-time series against WMU, 13-2, including an 11-game winning streak. The Spartans defeated the Broncos in East Lansing last season, 28-14, in the last meeting between the two schools.