Michigan State’s special teams transaction wire was pretty hot, coming out of the weekend.

On Tuesday, Michigan State added a commitment from Michael Donovan, a preferred walk-on long snapper from Birmingham Seaholm. A day earlier, Bryce Eimer, a redshirt freshman walk-on long snapper, announced that he is leaving Michigan State and entered the transfer portal.

Eimer was a back-up long snapper to Luke Pedrozzo in 2020. Pedrozzo (6-1, 240) was MSU’s starting long snapper as a freshman and sophomore in 2019 and ’20. However, he was taken off scholarship prior to the 2020 season and then decided to enter the portal after Michigan State signed scholarship longsnapper Hank Pepper in December.

Donovan is a senior at Seaholm High School. He will be eligible to play at Michigan State this fall and is expected to vie with Pepper for the starting long snapper job.

“They (Michigan State coaches) mentioned a lot about the situation,” Donovan said. “There are two snappers on the roster - me and the linebacker/long snapper (Pepper). They want me to come in and compete for the spot.”

Pepper (6-3, 220, Chandler, Ariz.) signed with Michigan State as a scholarship recruit in December. Pepper is a linebacker prospect as well as a long snapper.

Michigan State needs more than one top-flight long snapper available in the fall, especially with Pepper planning to do double-duty at linebacker. One long snapper is not enough, as MSU learned in 2019. That year, Pedrozzo was hurried onto the playing field after long snapper Ryan Armour was lost to a season-ending injury in the season opener of his senior year against Tulsa.

Eimer (5-9, 200) was recruited by the previous Michigan State coaching staff. The current staff, led by head coach Mel Tucker, is in the perpetual process of thinning out the roster of players that aren’t seen as a great fit for the direction of the program, while continuing to acquire players via scholarship recruiting, walk-on recruiting and the transfer portal.

Donovan (6-3, 230) is an interesting addition in the walk-on category, and was a late discovery on the Spartan recruiting radar.