EVANSTON – Former walk-on Matt Seybert – a transfer from Buffalo – had senior a long-awaited senior moment, scoring not one, but two touchdowns in Michigan State’s 31-10 Big Ten opening win over Northwestern.

“He’s gotten the nickname of Mr. Reliable in our quarterback room,” said senior captain Brian Lewerke. “He has great hands. He gets open and he showed it today.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Theo Day came up with Seybert’s nickname.

“Theo Day started calling me that in camp,” Seybert said. “Catch the ball with consistency, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Seybert’s first touchdown – an eight-yard reception from Brian Lewerke - gave Michigan State a 21-3 lead with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. Lewerke found Seybert again early in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard scoring strike.

“The first one was a little post,” Lewerke said. “I got it to him before the Mike (LB) got there. The second one, he’s my first read. When I saw the backer flow out, he was wide open in the middle. I just tossed it to him. It was pretty easy.”

Seybert has been waiting for a day like the one he had against Northwestern.

“Honestly, it’s surreal,” said Seybert. “You guys hear it all of the time, thanking God. But I’ve been praying my butt off. I am just thankful for my teammates. They want to see people succeed as much as they want to succeed. It means a ton to everybody on the offense, coming together and scoring touchdowns.”

Seybert was Michigan State's primary pass-catcher at tight end at Northwestern because starter Matt Dotson was out with a hand injury.

“Dotson was out today, hadn’t practiced all week so we held him,” Dantonio said. “Noah Davis played some today, but it was a little bit more of Matt and Trenton Gillison.”

Seybert was one of three Spartan receivers along with Cody White and Darrell Stewart that totaled four receptions or more in the Big Ten opener.

Seybert, who has played substantial snaps on offense through the first four games the season, has eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns after four games. The Traverse City native is currently tied with Cody White for the team high in receiving touchdowns.

Seybert also currently owns the longest pass reception of the season, a 48-yarder from Lewerke in a 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

“It definitely boosts your confidence when you do something like that,” Seybert said. “You see yourself do it on the field, and you are like, ‘yeah, this is really happening.’”

A year ago, tight end wasn't happening for Seybert. He was playing a reserve role on defense. Seybert moved to d-end after earning his first letter at tight end in 2017, playing 35 snaps at tight end across five games.

Seybert played a special teams role in three games as a junior in 2018. He did not letter. He moved back to tight end from defensive end last spring, and made the most of the opportunity.

Seybert does not, however, regret the time he spent on defense.

“It was actually a blessing in disguise,” Seybert said. “Going to defense I got to learn so much more about coverages and fronts. Now that I’m back on the offensive said, I can recognize things and play smarter. I’m actually more cool, calm, and collected. People might say that I wasted a year, but it definitely helped me improve my knowledge.”

Seybert had limited scholarship options as a senior at Traverse City St. Francis.

“I chose Buffalo because I didn’t think I would have anymore offers coming,” Seybert said. “I had broken my foot senior year and didn’t play a game. I had to commit and I committed to the school I felt was the best, and honestly I loved Buffalo and everyone there.”

Seybert signed with Buffalo in the Class of 2015 and redshirted his first year. The following year, he transferred to Michigan State and sat out the 2016 season.

“It was the hardest decision of my life,” Seybert said. “I’d think about it every night in my dorm room. It was a risk, and it was worth it now.”

Before arriving at Michigan State, Seybert knew that it may take several years for him to develop into regular contributor at tight end in the Big Ten.

“When I left Buffalo four years ago, the first thing my family and I talked about was that it’s going to be worth it even if you don’t play until your last season,” Seybert said. “Here, you are playing for something bigger than yourself. You are playing for Coach D’s record-setting wins. That’s something way bigger than yourself. You are playing in the Big Ten Conference, the best conference in college football. I knew it was worth it. I knew it was going to be a grind and it wasn’t going to be easy, but you’ve got to stick with it.”

As a kid at Traverse City St. Francis, Seybert dreamed of following in the footsteps of the Bullough brothers, Max, Riley, and Byron, each of whom played football at St. Francis prior to having success at Michigan State.

“Growing up going to St. Francis and the Bullough’s, obviously,” Seybert said. “In middle school watching Max playing on the big screen. It was just a dream. You want to be here. I never had the offer out of high school, but I always wanted to play in a Power Five Conference and I knew I could do it at Michigan State.”

If there are more games like this ahead, it won't be long before middle school football players at St. Francis start dreaming about being the next Matt Seybert.







