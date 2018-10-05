Morrissey a potential x-factor on defense against Northwestern
EAST LANSING - Matt Morrissey will forever be embedded in the annals of Spartan lore for his role in the waning seconds of Michigan State’s 27-23 miracle win over Michigan back in 2015.As a senior,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news