Massillon Washington coach Nate Moore made a bold prediction about the future of senior wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan (6-6, 215) during an interview with Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt in early October.



“Tre’Von is going to play in the NFL,” Moore said shortly after Morgan, a Michigan State commitment, caught eight passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-40 win over Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis High. “He is an awesome kid with an awesome work ethic. He put on 20 pounds of muscle working this off-season. He worked himself into this position.”

Moore’s sentiment is shared by Morgan’s position coach, Cale Miller, who is in his ninth season as an assistant coach at Massillon Washington, a Northeastern Ohio football powerhouse that has churned out scores of major college-ready prospects for decades.

“Tre is a legit talent, one of the best that I’ll ever coach,” Miller said. “He has great size, ball skills, and athleticism. Once he gets a couple of steps, he’ll outrun you. And I think he is going to continue get faster in the Michigan State program. He has great work ethic and character. He's serious when it comes to setting goals and achieving them."

When he signs with Michigan State next Wednesday, Morgan will join a solid wide receiver class that includes West Bloomfield’s Tre Mosley and Toledo Central Catholic’s Jase Bowen, who are ranked No. 55 and No. 84 respectively in the Rivals.com position rankings at wide receiver.

Morgan is the highest ranked receiver of the group as a four-star prospect ranked No. 9 in Ohio and No. 44 at wide receiver. But his path to Michigan State as a fast-rising late bloomer differentiates him from most of the other members of Michigan State's 19-man 2019 recruiting class.

“I think Michigan State really likes his backstory because he worked so hard to get where he is and realize his potential,” Miller said. “Things didn’t really click for him as a sophomore or as a junior, and then he really found the weight room, bought in, and exploded as a senior.”