East Lansing, Mich. - Sunday is move-in day for the remainder of Michigan State’s 2021 transfers, including one new name on the list - Mississippi State tight end transfer Powers Warren.





Warren is the son of Big Ten Commissioner David Warren.





Warren was listed last year at Mississippi State as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end. A native of Minnetonka, Minn., Warren originally enrolled at Mississippi State as a wide receiver.





He confirmed with SpartanMag.com on Sunday morning that he is moving in at Michigan State today and subsequently began listing Michigan State on his Twitter name line.





Warren did not see action at Mississippi State last year and entered the transfer portal on Nov. 19.





Warren saw action in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, and one game in 2019. He graduated with a degree Kinesiology Sports Administration.





At face value, Warren might not seem like a candidate to providea lot of help to a Power Five program, but Michigan State is a program with opportunities at the tight end position. Last year, former walk-on punter Tyler Hunt emerged as the Spartans’ starting tight end.