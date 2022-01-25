Missed free throw dooms MSU again, as Spartan fall at Illinois

Malik Hall missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with two-tenths of a second remaining as No. 10 Michigan State dropped a painful 56-55 decision at No. 24 Illinois, Tuesday at Champaign.

After Hall missed the first shot, the Spartans needed him to miss and hope for a tip-in on the second. But the 6-foot-8 junior accidentally made that shot and MSU had no chance for an offensive rebound and surrendered the 56-55 defeat.

It marked the second time in 11 days that the Spartans failed to force overtime with a trip to the foul line with less than :01 second remaining. On Jan. 15, Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one as Northwestern held on to upset the Spartans, 64-62.

With the loss, Michigan State fell out of sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) falls a half game behind Illinois (14-5,7-2) in the conference standings.

MSU fought back from a 34-20 halftime deficit, and a 15-point 42-27 deficit with 15:25 remaining but never led after an early 7-4 lead.

“We didn’t deserve to win, so the way it ended is probably the way it should have ended,” said MSU head coach Tom Izzo. "I feel bad for Malik. He has been one of my best players lately."

Illinois was playing without its star center Kofi Cockburn, who was out with a concussion, and point guard Andre Curbelo, out with a sickness.

But Illinois got a huge first half from lead guard Trent Frazier. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Bingham led Michigan State with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting with six rebounds and four blocked shots. It was Bingham’s best game since missing action after Christmas with a bout with COVID.

Gabe Brown had 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Freshman wing Max Christie struggled with 2 points on 1-of-8 shooting and three turnovers.

Tyson Walker chipped in with 9 points on 3-of-10 shooting, with six assists and three turnovers.

Walker missed a pull-up jumper with :08 remaining that would have tied the game.

After Walker's miss, MSU fouled and sent Frazier to the free throw line. But Frazier missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Seconds later, in transition, Hall was fouled by Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins while Hall attempted a 12-foot runner from the left side.

MSU was victimized by nine turnovers in the first half and shot just 29.6 percent in the first 20 minutes in falling behind by double digits.

In the second half, Michigan State committed just two turnovers, but didn’t shoot much better at 39.3 percent while slowly carving into the Illini lead.

Michigan State out-rebounded Illinois 41-27, and held a massing edge at the free throw line 14-17 compared to 3-of-7 for Illinois - but the Spartans couldn’t execute at the foul line with less than a second left to force overtime.

Michigan State will play host to Michigan on Saturday.

More coverage and analysis of this game to come at SpartanMag.com.