East Lansing, Mich. - The disposition around the Skandalaris Football Building took on a more urgent slant Sunday and Monday. Game week is upon the No. 15-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The opponent is Western Michigan, and Mel Tucker isn’t offering any warnings to his players. He is issuing promises. “I told our players yesterday and today: Whatever we have seen on film from these guys and their personnel, they are going to be better than that,” Tucker said. “They are going to be way better than that. “They are going to be more intense than that, stronger than that, faster than that. They are going to be more physical than that. “That is our focus. We have to play our fannies off. That’s our preparation. That’s our mindset. We are not thinking about this other stuff.” They aren’t thinking about Friday night’s kickoff. Not yet. They are not thinking about being ranked No. 15 in the nation. They aren’t thinking about last year’s 11-2 season and their long-term plans of competing for the Big Ten East Division Championship. They are focusing on the micro. Today’s micro. “Like the offensive line,” Tucker said. “We are trying to get their pads down lower and move people more and be physical and finish more plays and run and chase the ball and play through the echo of the whistle. If you can do that in practice, then we can do it in the game.” Tucker is talking a little faster this week, with a little more growl. “We’re hunkered down there,” he said. “We’re in the weeds.” Tucker is prodding his Spartans to focus on self improvement in the face of a credible opponent. Western Michigan’s results against major conference teams under sixth-year head coach Tim Lester have been poor. The Broncos have gone 1-8 against Power Five and power independent opponents under Lester with an average point differential of -22. However, Western Michigan’s most recent game against a Power Five opponent resulted in a 44-41 victory at Pittsburgh last September. Pitt went on to win the Atlantic Coast Conference and face Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Also last year, Western Michigan lost at Michigan, 49-3. “I don’t want to put words in their mouth, but my experience tells me this game has been circled on their schedule for quite some time,” Tucker said.

THE JEFFERSON FACTOR

Western Michigan’s second-leading rusher, LaDarius Jefferson, transferred from Michigan State after the 2019 season. He rushed for 255 yards as a true freshman in 2018 at Michigan State, and 25 yards as a sophomore in 2019. The former state championship quarterback at Muskegon High School led Western Michigan in rushing during the COVID-shortened season of 2020. Last year, the 6-foot-1, 238-pound Jefferson ranked second on the team in rushing with 836 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns. Add the fact that the Spartans’ top receiver, Jayden Reed, was a freshman All-American at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Michigan State, and that Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne was once a WMU commitment, and it’s not hard to assume the Broncos will be revved for this one. Western Michigan's top running back is 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior Sean Tyler. He rushed for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The Jefferson and Tyler combination will give Michigan State a solid test. "I like what our ones and twos have done in camp on the offensive line," Lester said. "I feel pretty solid about that group up there." “Their belief factor is through the roof right now,” Tucker said. “Their coaching staff has their guys ready and prepared and believing that they can come in here and beat us, so that’s what we are preparing for. We have work to do.” Western Michigan teams under Tim Lester vs. Power Five opponents and power independents: 2021: W at Pitt, 44-41 2021: L at Michigan, 47-14 2019: L at Syracuse, 52-33 2019: L at Michigan State, 51-17 2018: L to Syracuse, 55-42 2018: L at Michigan, 49-3 2018: L to BYU (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl), 49-18 2017: L at Michigan State, 28-14 2017: L at USC, 49-31 The commonality? Western Michigan has given up 40-plus points in eight of those nine games. The lone exception was a 28-14 affair against a poor Michigan State offense in 2017. Western Michigan has had quality skill position players on offense over the years, but defense has been lacking. Tucker wants excellence in all phases. “Holding each other accountable is a big deal during the week or preparation,” he said. “Making sure everyone is doing what they are supposed to do in preparation for the game, holding yourself accountable, holding your teammates accountable, making sure we are keeping the train on the tracks. “We are not looking too far ahead. We know when the game is but what do we have to get done today? That includes rest and recovery, nutrition, treatment, film study and guys keeping each other focused on the task at hand. “School starts Tuesday, so we are going to have to have a higher level of focus because that’s another variable. We practice in the morning so we should be able to mitigate some of those distractions with that. “It’s a collective effort. Everyone has a role to play in preparation. Scout team guys, first team, second team, and guys that are going back and forth. You have to do your job. “The scout team has to give us a great look. If you are on the ones or second team, you have to study your opponent and make sure the scout team is giving you a great look and tell them, ‘That’s not how you run it. I’ve seen it on film and this is how you do it.’” Thorne has become very good in that area. He will bark at teammates if they aren’t on point. “We are very fortunate to have him, and have him back as our leader,” Tucker said. “He has grown tremendously into the role of a leader and he has developed as a good player. “He cares. He is leading. He actually has influence over his teammates and I trust him and the coaches do. To have a guy like that be your leader is a very good thing. If you don’t have a guy like that, it makes it very hard to win.”

TUCKER MUM ON PARTICULARS